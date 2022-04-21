NFL Draft 2022: New York Giants Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, New York Giants draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: New York Giants Draft Analysis

New York Giants Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– There wasn’t any pop out of last year’s draft – Azeez Ojulari came up with eight sacks, and that was about it – but this one has to dominate with the fifth overall pick, the seventh, and with three of the top 36 and five in the top 81. Fortunately …

– The Giants need an edge rusher and an offensive tackle. There are three elite edge rushers and two special offensive tackle prospects, so getting one of the need spots won’t be a problem. The same goes for the 7 – they might be able to fill both position needs, but more than anything else, they need to go with the Best Player Available.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for New York? Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson will be gone by the 5, but between Georgia DE Travon Walker, Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama OT Evan Neal, and NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu, there’s no problem with that first pick. Neal might even be there at the 7, that’s a loaded spot, too.

The call? Neal or Ekwonu at the 5 knowing they can get – if they don’t want to go Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner or one of the star receivers – Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson at the 7.

New York Giants Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (5)

1 (7) (from Bears)

2 (36)

3 (67)

3 (81) (from Dolphins)

4 (112) (from Bears)

5 (147)

5 (173) (from Chiefs through Ravens)

6 (182)

New York Giants 2021 Draft Picks

1 (20) WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

2 (50) EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

3 (71) CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

4 (116) LB Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

6 (196) RB Gary Brightwell, Arizona

6 (201) CB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State

New York Giants Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

New York Giants Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

