2024 NFL Draft: Here Are All the Ways to Watch for Free Without Cable

The 2024 NFL Draft is rolling into the Motor City! The three-day draft event kicks off on Thursday (April 25) at 8 p.m. ET.

According to the NFL, the draft will take place in the downtown Detroit area surrounding Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

Draft Experience, the NFL’s interactive, football-themed park where fans can test out their football skills, visit interactive exhibits, autograph sessions, pose with the Vince Lombardi trophy, shop exclusive merchandise and more. The Draft Experience is presented by Rocket Mortgage.

Big Sean will headline the 2024 NFL Draft Concert Series on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The Detroit Youth Choir is scheduled for Friday and Bazzi on Saturday. The free concert will begin before Round 1 on Thursday and Round 3 on Friday.

Saturday’s performance will take place after the draft at Draft Theater. Visit NFL.com/draftevent for free passes.

The NFL draft will include a total of seven rounds. Over the next three days, 257 players will be selected. Currently, the Chicago Bears have the first pick, followed by the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five.

Read on to find out all the ways to watch the 2024 NFL draft.

How to Watch the NFL Draft for Free

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft will air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

How can you stream the 2024 NFL Draft for free? Sports lovers who don’t have cable or access to live television can watch the draft on platforms such as DirecTV and Fubo TV, which offer ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and hundreds of other live and on-demand channels; plus DVR and multiple device streams for less than $80 per month.

You can watch and stream the 2024 NFL Draft on your TV, smart phone, tablet and other streaming devices via the ESPN app, ABC app and NFL+.

NFL+ offers access to the NFL Network, NFL Training camps and other off-season content, regular season games, postseason games and much more. Plans start at $6.99/month.

Want more streaming deals? Join Sling TV for just $20 for the first month. Subscribers can stream over 32 channels on Sling TV including ESPN, TNT, TLC, Bravo, FX and local channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox (in select regions.)

Another streaming option: Hulu + Live TV. You’ll get a three-day free trial, plus access to 90+ channels in addition to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Those who already have access to local channels via an antenna, cable, satellite, etc., have the option of watching the NFL draft on ABC and ABC.com in addition to ESPN, so long as your cable or streaming plan allows it.

Streaming from outside of the U.S.? Watch the draft with a free trial from Express VPN.

Lastly, if you won’t be able to watch but still want to hear all of the festivities, the 2024 NFL draft will be available on ESPN Radio.