  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL draft 2022 tracker: LIVE analysis of every NFL team's second- and third-round picks

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The 2022 NFL draft resumes with 73 more players set to come off the board over the course of the second and third rounds.

An eventful first round featured plenty of surprises, including a wave of trades involving both picks and established players. The wheeling and dealing in Las Vegas will doubtless continue on Day 2 given the depth of talent that exists in this draft, not to mention an almost entirely untapped pool of quarterbacks after Pitt's Kenny Pickett was the lone one selected in Round 1.

Make sure to follow the instant analysis here starting at 7 p.m. ET Friday:

FIRST-ROUND WINNERS, LOSERS: Jets, Giants flourish as Steelers stumble

10 MOST INTRIGUING DRAFT MOVES: Steelers on an island with Kenny Pickett pick

The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.

Who's left on the board?

USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz lists his best remaining players going into Round 2. It may surprise you to learn there's only one quarterback among his top 10. Don't be surprised to see another early run on defensive players Friday night.

Mock 2

Going through mock draft withdrawal? Here's forecast of Round 2 to tide you over until the Bucs go on the clock. Of note, the first three selections of the second round all changed hands Thursday night.

2022 NFL draft tracker: Second-round picks

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars) –

34. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions) –

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) –

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. Jets (from Carolina Panthers) –

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) –

41. Seahawks –

42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) –

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Lions (from Vikings) –

47. Commanders (from Colts) –

48. Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers) –

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) –

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers –

53. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) –

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Falcons (from Titans) –

59. Packers –

60. Buccaneers –

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Chiefs –

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) –

2022 NFL draft tracker: Third-round picks

65. Jaguars –

66. Vikings (from Lions) –

67. Giants –

68. Texans –

69. Titans (from Jets) –

70. Jaguars (from Panthers) –

71. Bears –

72. Seahawks –

73. Colts (from Commanders) –

74. Falcons –

75. Broncos –

76. Ravens –

77. Vikings –

78. Browns –

79. Chargers –

80. Texans (from Saints) –

81. Giants (from Dolphins) –

82. Falcons (from Colts) –

83. Eagles –

84. Steelers –

85. Patriots –

86. Raiders –

87. Cardinals –

88. Cowboys –

89. Bills –

90. Titans –

91. Buccaneers –

92. Packers –

93. 49ers –

94. Patriots (from Chiefs) –

95. Bengals –

96. Broncos (from Rams) –

x-97. Lions –

x-98. Commanders (from Saints) –

x-99. Browns –

x-100. Cardinals (from Ravens) –

x-101. Jets (from Saints via Eagles and Titans) –

x-102. Dolphins (from 49ers) –

x-103. Chiefs –

x-104. Rams –

x-105. 49ers –

x-compensatory selection

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022 tracker: News, analysis on second-, third-round picks

Recommended Stories