NFL Draft 2022: Top CB prospect Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner confirms meetings with both Jets, Giants

Ahmad Gardner leaps in air with red Cincy jersey

The Jets are surely in the market for a No. 1 corner. If the Giants wind up trading James Bradberry, they could be as well.

That's why both teams have met this weekend at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with, arguably, the draft's best cornerback -- Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

It's unlikely that Gardner will go in the top five, but mocks think Gardner could fall to Gang Green at 10 -- if he isn't taken by Big Blue with the seventh pick.



But no matter where he goes, Gardner is going to play like the top corner he feels he is.

"I mean, any opportunity is a great opportunity," Gardner said. "All of the teams get the same me every time. It's just going to be a blessing to be able to go to whatever team that chooses me."

Gardner never allowed a touchdown in his three seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He played in this past season's Cotton Bowl against top-seeded Alabama and had three interceptions in each season with the Bearcats.