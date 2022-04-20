NFL Draft 2022: Tennessee Titans Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Tennessee Titans draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Tennessee Titans Draft Analysis

Tennessee Titans Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– The Titans need to nail the first round pick – 26th overall – without another selection until the 90th overall selection. There are four picks from the fourth round and on – that’s where they can go with bulk prospects for a need – but this draft is all about what happens at the 26.

– There wasn’t much from the free agent market to help the offensive line for the future, but there’s enough there to be okay if a superstar is available at wide receiver or at some other position. It’s a deep draft in the first round, and value could be more important than position.

– A good running back option is a must to go along with Derrick Henry, but that’s what those later round picks are for. A slew of good backs should slide on down into later value slots.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Tennessee? Just how far does Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning slide? Is versatile lineman Kenyon Green from Texas A&M going to last this long, and could Boston College OG Zion Johnson be an idea?

Maybe to all, but for a team that really, really, really needs a No. 2 wide receiver who could rise up and rock as a possible 1, Ohio State’s Chris Olave or Treylon Burks from Arkansas would be the right choice at the right time.

Tennessee Titans Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (26)

3 (90)

4 (131)

4 (143)

5 (169)

6 (204)

6 (219)

Tennessee Titans 2021 Draft Picks

1 OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

2 CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

3 RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

5 DT Larrell Murchison, NC State

7 QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii

7 S Chris Jackson, Marshall

Tennessee Titans Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Tennessee Titans Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

1