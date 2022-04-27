NFL Draft 2022: Six sleepers 49ers should target in late rounds

Six sleepers for 49ers to target late in 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have their franchise quarterback in Trey Lance. But trading up for Lance cost the 49ers a 2022 and 2023 first-round pick.

Barring a Deebo Samuel trade, the 49ers aren't set to go on the clock in this year's NFL draft until late in the second round at No. 61.

But the 49ers do have nine total selections and should be able to find value on Day 3.

Here are six sleepers San Francisco should target in the later rounds:

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Kolar has just about everything you want in a tight end. He has size, length and the production numbers to boot.

Projections have Kolar set to be taken in the mid-rounds, which could end up being a steal.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound tight end is coming off a season in which he caught 62 passes for 756 yards and six touchdowns.

Kolar needs to show more as a run-blocker, but he has sticky hands and should have a long, productive NFL career.

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

I have a hard time believing that a five-star defensive lineman who was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection isn't someone you should be pounding the table for come Rounds 3 and later.

Leal might be better suited as an interior rusher than an edge, but he has the versatility to play at multiple spots along the line. He's a smart rusher with a bevy of moves who racked up 58 tackles, 12.5 for loss with 8.5 sacks last season.

Sleep on Leal at your own risk.

Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Austin is only 5-foot-8, but he's got the speed, athleticism, and versatility to become a big play waiting to happen in the NFL.

Last season for Memphis, Austin caught 74 passes for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns. He was very effective in the Tigers' quick passing game and is a threat at all three levels.

Projected to be a Day 3 pick, Austin could end up being a steal for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson

Story continues

Goodrich was the best cornerback in the ACC last season, intercepting two passes and notching seven breakups while not allowing a touchdown.

The Clemson product is a long, physical corner with good recognition skills who might be best suited for a zone-heavy scheme. He doesn't have top-end speed but is a reliable tackler and has the length to play the passing lanes. Projected to go in Rounds 5 or later, Goodrich is worth a look for a 49ers team in need of corner depth.

Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Strong led FCS in rushing with 1,686 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 207-pounds back put on a nice performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Strong ran a 4.37 40-yard dash to go along with a 36-inch vertical and a 10-foot-4 broad jump.

Strong has good vision as a runner but needs to polish his game overall. He had 10 career rushing touchdowns of over 50 yards, so he's no stranger to the big play.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Versatility is the name of the game in the modern NFL, and Shakir did it all for Boise State.

He caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards (14.5 per reception) and seven touchdowns while also carrying the ball 21 times for 130 yards and returning kicks.

Shakir is a good route-runner with excellent vision who torments defenses with the ball in his hand. Shanahan would be the ideal coach to maximize Shakir's talents.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers call his name Friday or Saturday.

