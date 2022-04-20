NFL Draft 2022: Seattle Seahawks Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Seattle Seahawks draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Seattle Seahawks Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Scroll down for Seattle’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Seattle Seahawks Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

– Start with this – Seattle actually has draft picks. Last year it had just three picks who did a whole lot of nothing, but now it has three of the top 41 picks, got the No. 9 overall pick from the Broncos, and it has five of the top 109 players. It has to nail it this time around.

– A quarterback is a priority without Russell Wilson around, but Drew Lock really does seem to be the fill-in considering this isn’t a great draft for QBs. The 40th overall pick might be the perfect time, though, for North Carolina’s Sam Howell or maybe even Matt Corral from Ole Miss if he slides. But …

– A top cornerback will be right there at the 9, and there could be a tackle that will be a must-get considering there wasn’t anything done through free agency. That’s the luxury part of this year’s Seattle draft – it can go Best Player Available and work on needs later.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Seattle? Is it too early for Ole Miss OT Charles Cross? Maybe a wee bit, but Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner could slip a bit, LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. should be there, and go ahead and get comfortable with the idea of simply taking the best guy on the board no matter what.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (9) (from Broncos)

2 (40) (from Broncos)

2 (41)

3 (72)

4 (109) (from Jets)

5 (145) (from Lions through Broncos)

5 (153)

7 (229)

Story continues

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Draft Picks

2 (56) WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

4 (137) CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma

6 (208) OT Stone Forsythe, Florida

Seattle Seahawks Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Seattle Seahawks Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

1

1