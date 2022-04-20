NFL Draft 2022: San Francisco 49ers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, San Francisco draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: San Francisco 49ers Draft Analysis





San Francisco 49ers Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022



– There’s not much happening until the second round, and even then the 49ers don’t do anything until the 61st overall pick after trading the first round pick to Miami. They’re not going to get any sure-thing prospects at that point, but there will be a slew of decent options there for …

– The offensive line. The 49ers have to work at guard by getting younger and stronger to build around. Defensive back is a must as some point – particularly at corner – and finding more receiving weapons for Trey Lance would be nice.

– So who’ll be there for San Francisco? It might not be a whole lot of fun to go with a guard with your first pick, but Dylan Parham from Memphis would be a sound value get.

There’s a shot USC pass rusher Drake Jackson could be around, or WKU sack master DeAngelo Malone might be an interesting call. In a shot-for-the-stars for of way, Georgia WR George Pickens or Alabama WR John Metchie should be around.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

2 (61)

3 (93)

3 (105)

4 (134)

5 (172)

6 (187) (from Broncos)

6 (220)

6 (221)

7 (262)

San Francisco 49ers 2021 Draft Picks

1 (3) QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

2 (48) OG Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

3 (88) RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

3 (102) CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

5 (155) OG Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

5 (172) CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

5 (180) S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

6 (194) RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

San Francisco 49ers Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022



San Francisco 49ers Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft



