NFL draft: 2022 rookie QB class ‘raised well’ regardless of offensive style

The Seattle Seahawks have three quarterbacks on the roster heading into the 2022 NFL draft – returning veteran Geno Smith, former Bronco Drew Lock and Jacob Eason, who was claimed off waivers last October. Regardless, coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are still taking a good, hard look at this year’s quarterback class.

“Guys have been really impressive,” Carroll said last week during his pre-draft press conference. “They’re raised well and regardless of the style of the offense, these guys are prepared for this time. They’ve held their own, John’s guys and our coaches have had numerous meetings with guys, and just trying to dig in and figure out where they are, are there limitations in their background?”

Carroll obviously wasn’t going to name names or reveal the programs, but he isn’t ruling anyone out based on the style of offense played in college.

“No, we do appreciate the fact that when guys have been under center, and some guys have never been under center, that’s a little bit of a setback, but it really transitions really quickly for the most part,” Carroll said. “And that’s really not a big factor . . . The guys are ‘repped’ out and they know what they need to know. They’re ready for the next challenge and all of that, it’s pretty obvious.”

What will Seattle do at No. 9 overall? The NFL draft kicks off this Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. PT.

