NFL Draft 2022 Props: Which quarterback will be drafted first?

After sweeping Michigan State in East Lansing last weekend, Michigan looked to continue its success against its rivals this weekend against Ohio State. The Wolverines came within one strike of completing the series sweep against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State was able to sneak out of Ann Arbor with a victory. Ohio State hung five runs on Connor O'Halloran in the second inning, and added a few more runs in the ensuing innings to hold an 8-5 lead over Michigan midway through the eighth inning.