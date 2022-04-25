NFL Draft 2022 Props: Which quarterback will be drafted first?
Here's how to bet on the first quarterback to be chosen in the NFL Draft.
The Texans swapped draft picks with the Patriots on Monday and they also opened up a spot on their roster. The league’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Texans waived linebacker Ron'Dell Carter. It was a brief stay with the Texans for Carter as he was signed off the Cardinals practice squad in December [more]
A few weeks ago, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said the team wasn’t sure how Ronnie Stanley would rebound after his ankle injury sidelined him for nearly all of the 2021 season. Stanley had previously missed about half of the 2020 season with a season-ending ankle injury. But now, Stanley may be ready for the [more]
It happened over the weekend. And it has shaken up the very top of the draft. Via PointsBet, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is now the favorite to become the first overall pick. His odds currently are -155. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has fallen to +150, followed by N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at [more]
The new version will contain six bonus tracks from the pop star's headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil.
With a clutch final game, Rachelle Reed hit two career milestones in one night at Dixie Bowl last week.
It sounds like another Giants first-round pick could be out of town a lot sooner than expected, as a new report claims the team is looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
After sweeping Michigan State in East Lansing last weekend, Michigan looked to continue its success against its rivals this weekend against Ohio State. The Wolverines came within one strike of completing the series sweep against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State was able to sneak out of Ann Arbor with a victory. Ohio State hung five runs on Connor O'Halloran in the second inning, and added a few more runs in the ensuing innings to hold an 8-5 lead over Michigan midway through the eighth inning.
Former Newton football coach pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charges
LSU football concluded its first spring practices under coach Brian Kelly on Saturday with the annual spring game. The offense defeated the defense 59-31.
Deebo Samuel‘s been in the spotlight recently, but he’s not the only 49ers 2019 draft pick closing in on a contract extension. Defensive end Nick Bosa is also eligible for a new deal and things have not gotten as contentious between him and the team as they have for Samuel. A big reason for that [more]
Here's five things Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz had to say after the Hawkeyes' spring slate concluded from Kinnick Stadium.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to tout his handling of the 2015 Baltimore riots in a speech next week, after his super PAC releases an ad on the same topic this week.
A first-round pick by the Giants last year, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has now been at the center of trade talks this weekend. He took to social media amid the trade speculation.
We predicted every SEC team's final record for next season.
Deebo Samuel doesn't sound like he's on the trading block -- at least not when listening to GM John Lynch.
NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES Arkansas has landed its quarterback in the 2023 class, as three-star dual-threat quarterback Malachi Singleton picked the Razorbacks over UCF, Georgia and Miami (Fla.
Just as FOX Sports Radio1340's Sheena Quick reported last week, Ian Rapoport noted that the Panthers are unlikely to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield before the 2022 draft.