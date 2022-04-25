NFL Draft 2022 Profile: Dameon Pierce is a high-value pick at running back

It was malpractice how little former head coach Dan Mullen and running backs coach Greg Knox used Florida running back Dameon Pierce during his four-year career with the Gators. His best season came in his final one where he tallied 574 yards on 100 carries for 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per touch. He was solid in the passing game, catching 19 passes for 216 yards and three more scores.

The good news for Pierce as he enters the NFL draft is that he doesn’t have a ton of mileage on his body. Most outlets that have ranked the running backs in this year’s draft class consider Pierce a top-10 player at his position.

With the NFL draft coming up on Thursday this week, look for Pierce to hear his name called anywhere between late Day 2 and early Day 3. The draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT and runs until Saturday. It can be watched on NFL Network or on ESPN.

Demographics

Position: Running Back

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 215 pounds

Hometown: Bainbridge, Georgia

High School: Bainbridge

Recruiting Rankings (per 247Sports)

Prep Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

State Rank: No. 25 player in Georgia

Position Rank: No. 8

Career Stats

Year G Att Yd Avg TD Rec Yd Avg TD TP 2021 13 100 574 5.7 13 19 216 11.4 3 119 2020 12 106 503 4.7 4 17 30 9.2 1 123 2019 12 54 305 5.6 4 4 30 7.5 0 58 2018 11 69 464 6.1 2 5 20 4 1 74

NOTES: Mullen mishandled how often he used Pierce. In their final season, he never saw more than 10 carries until the final two games versus Florida State and UCF. Pierce was a talented back who should’ve seen at least 10 touches a game.

NFL Scouting Combine results

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Bench press: 21

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 119 inches

3-cone drill: N/A

20-yard shuttle run: N/A

60-yard shuttle run: N/A

Draft Projection

Touchdown Wire projects that Pierce will go in the third round on Day 2. That’s a pretty safe bet on when he hears his name called this weekend. Here is what they had to say:

Story continues

Pierce is a dynamo of a runner who should thrive in a high-volume offense, where can create a tempo for himself and carry the load. He’ll need to develop as a receiver and pass protector to become an every-down back at the next level, but he clearly has the skill set to make that happen. He only had nine career games with 10 or more rushes, so teams might be concerned about his ability to handle a full workload against NFL competition. There’s likely to be a run on running backs in the middle rounds, and Pierce should be one of the first ones off the board.

Gators fans should keep a close eye on the NFL draft on Friday if they want to witness the moment he hears his name called this weekend.

[vertical-gallery id=79087]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1