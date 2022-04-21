NFL Draft 2022: Philadelphia Eagles Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Philadelphia Eagles draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Philadelphia Eagles Draft Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– Even after trading around with New Orleans, the Eagles are in a fantastic position to be one of the big power players in the draft with two of the top 18 picks, five of the top 101, and six of the top 124. With several areas in need of an upgrade, they can make some bold and big changes.

– There were just enough good free agency pickups to not have to be desperate, but coming up with a top wide receiver to go along with DeVonta Smith and finding more secondary help is a must. Fortunately …

– This first round will be loaded right when Philadelphia is drafting. It’ll be in the sweet spot for a few corners and receivers, but at the 18 it has to play New Orleans at the 19 and Pittsburgh at the 20, so …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Philadelphia? If it wants to go after need areas, it should have USC WR Drake London, Ohio State WR Chris Olave, Treylon Burks of Arkansas, or possibly Alabama’s Jameson Williams there at 15. Since the Saints and Chargers both need a receiver, Philly will probably go WR first and corner with the 18.

Or, it should have a shot at linebackers Nakobe Dean from Georgia or Devin Lloyd from Utah, or …

The Eagles will get two fantastic prospects who should make an instant impact no matter what.

Philadelphia Eagles Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (15) (from Dolphins)

1 (18) (from Saints)

2 (51)

3 (83)

3 (101) (from Saints)

4 (124)

5 (154) (from Commanders)

5 (162)

5 (166) (from Cardinals)

7 (237) (from Saints)

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 Draft Picks

1 (10) WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

2 (37) OG/C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

3 (73) DE Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

4 (123) CB Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

5 (150) RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

6 (189) DT Marlon Tuipulotu, USC

6 (191) DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

6 (224) S JaCoby Stevens, LSU

7 (234) LB Patrick Johnson, Tulane

Philadelphia Eagles Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Philadelphia Eagles Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

