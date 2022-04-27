NFL Draft 2022: Non-receiver 49ers targets if Deebo Samuel traded to Jets

Non-WRs 49ers could target at No. 10 if Deebo traded to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New York Jets might be the most logical landing spot for Deebo Samuel if they cobble together enough compensation to convince the 49ers to make a deal.

The Jets enter the 2022 NFL Draft with first-round picks at Nos. 4 and 10, as well as scheduled second-round selections of Nos. 35 and 38.

The starting point for any trade discussions would likely be the Jets’ pick at No. 10. The 49ers would certainly ask for additional picks in order for them to part ways with a Samuel, whom general manager John Lynch described as a “game-changing player for our franchise.”

But let’s start at No. 10.

Lynch said he can’t envision a scenario where the 49ers would trade Samuel. But if they do, the 49ers should not lock themselves into selecting a wide receiver with their first pick.

Here are five non-receiver options the 49ers could consider:

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Of course, Hamilton stands a strong chance of being selected before the No. 10 overall pick. But if he remains there ...

Hamilton would slot into the 49ers’ defensive backfield as an immediate starter alongside Jimmie Ward.

Hamilton is a potential game-changing player in his own right.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Hamilton has size, strength, athleticism and instincts to impact a game in a number of different ways. He had eight interceptions in three seasons and also can line up as a box safety and make sideline-to-sideline tackles.

The 49ers currently have no clear-cut starter at strong safety with Jaquiski Tartt still unsigned as a free agent. Hamilton would lock down that spot for the foreseeable future.

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Once considered the front-runner for the No. 1 overall pick, Thibodeaux now is a wild card in this draft.

He is considered a top-five talent. But vague criticisms of his work ethic, motor, and passion are reasons he could still be available after the first nine selections.

Story continues

Few positions on the field impact wins and losses like an edge rusher. Currently, Samson Ebukam is the 49ers’ top defensive end opposite of Nick Bosa.

Thibodeaux could provide the 49ers with the top-flight player on the other side the club hoped they were getting when they acquired Dee Ford in a 2019 trade from Kansas City.

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

The 49ers’ big offseason acquisition was free-agent cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Stingley would strengthen the 49ers’ cornerback position by moving end-of-the-season starters Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas to backup roles.

Stingley had an amazing freshman season in 2019 with 21 passes defensed and six interceptions.

However, he was plagued by injuries in his final two college seasons. He appeared in just three games in 2021 due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. He did not take part in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine but ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at his pro day.

DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Johnson is coming off a 12-sack season in 2021 that earned him ACC Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

Nobody questions his commitment, and that shows up in how he works hard in defending against the run, too.

At 6-4 1/2, 254 pounds, Johnson has the prototypical NFL edge-rusher frame.

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Although he is slightly undersized (5-10 3/4, 193), McDuffie makes up for it with good athleticism, toughness, and a willingness to play run support.

McDuffie is a highly refined defender who shows good awareness, preparation, and instincts. He has the ability to succeed in a number of different coverages in coordinator DeMeco Ryans' defense.

The addition of McDuffie would flip the 49ers’ weakest position of a year ago to an immediate strength.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast