NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Minnesota Vikings draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis

Minnesota Vikings Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– Defensive back, defensive back, defensive back. The Viking offense should be solid, but the D needs more playmakers, especially in the secondary. They should have a good one slide on down to the 12, but don’t assume that it’s a done deal. There will be defensive backs at the 46 in the second round, too.

– It’s a three player draft with the last pick the 77 in the third round. It would be nice to try packaging some of the three sixth-rounders and the fifth rounder to try moving up to get a fourth.

– The Vikings need to nail this draft. It’s still early, but the call of Kellen Mond over Davis Mills in the third round as a possible future quarterback isn’t looking great. There have been way, way, way too many misfires over the last several years.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Minnesota? Again, it’s a sweet spot for the corners at 12. Washington’s Trent McDuffie would be a great fit, it would be wonderful if LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. slid down a bit, and it wouldn’t be crazy to go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton if he fell that far.

Minnesota Vikings Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (12)

2 (46)

3 (77)

5 (156) (from Ravens)

6 (184) (from Jets)

6 (191) (from Ravens through Chiefs)

6 (192)

7 (250) (from 49ers through Broncos)

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Draft Picks

1 (23) OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

3 (66) QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

3 (78) LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

3 (86) OG Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

3 (90) EDGE Patrick Jones, Pitt

4 (119) RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State

4 (125) CB Camryn Bynum, Cal

4 (134) DE Janarius Robinson, Florida State

5 (157) WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa

5 (168) TE Zach Davison, Central Missouri

6 (199) DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Minnesota Vikings Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

