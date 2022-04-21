NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis From The College Perspective
2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Minnesota Vikings draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach
NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis
Scroll down for Minnesota’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches
Minnesota Vikings Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022
– Defensive back, defensive back, defensive back. The Viking offense should be solid, but the D needs more playmakers, especially in the secondary. They should have a good one slide on down to the 12, but don’t assume that it’s a done deal. There will be defensive backs at the 46 in the second round, too.
– It’s a three player draft with the last pick the 77 in the third round. It would be nice to try packaging some of the three sixth-rounders and the fifth rounder to try moving up to get a fourth.
– The Vikings need to nail this draft. It’s still early, but the call of Kellen Mond over Davis Mills in the third round as a possible future quarterback isn’t looking great. There have been way, way, way too many misfires over the last several years.
– So who’ll be there in the first round for Minnesota? Again, it’s a sweet spot for the corners at 12. Washington’s Trent McDuffie would be a great fit, it would be wonderful if LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. slid down a bit, and it wouldn’t be crazy to go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton if he fell that far.
Minnesota Vikings Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022
1 (12)
2 (46)
3 (77)
5 (156) (from Ravens)
6 (184) (from Jets)
6 (191) (from Ravens through Chiefs)
6 (192)
7 (250) (from 49ers through Broncos)
Minnesota Vikings 2021 Draft Picks
1 (23) OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
3 (66) QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
3 (78) LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
3 (86) OG Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
3 (90) EDGE Patrick Jones, Pitt
4 (119) RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State
4 (125) CB Camryn Bynum, Cal
4 (134) DE Janarius Robinson, Florida State
5 (157) WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
5 (168) TE Zach Davison, Central Missouri
6 (199) DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt
Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022
Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.
Minnesota Vikings Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft
Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.
