NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Pete Fiutak
·2 min read
2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Minnesota Vikings draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs
LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever
NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings
3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Minnesota Vikings Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Defensive back, defensive back, defensive back. The Viking offense should be solid, but the D needs more playmakers, especially in the secondary. They should have a good one slide on down to the 12, but don’t assume that it’s a done deal. There will be defensive backs at the 46 in the second round, too.

It’s a three player draft with the last pick the 77 in the third round. It would be nice to try packaging some of the three sixth-rounders and the fifth rounder to try moving up to get a fourth.

The Vikings need to nail this draft. It’s still early, but the call of Kellen Mond over Davis Mills in the third round as a possible future quarterback isn’t looking great. There have been way, way, way too many misfires over the last several years.

So who’ll be there in the first round for Minnesota? Again, it’s a sweet spot for the corners at 12. Washington’s Trent McDuffie would be a great fit, it would be wonderful if LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. slid down a bit, and it wouldn’t be crazy to go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton if he fell that far.

Minnesota Vikings Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (12)
2 (46)
3 (77)
5 (156) (from Ravens)
6 (184) (from Jets)
6 (191) (from Ravens through Chiefs)
6 (192)
7 (250) (from 49ers through Broncos)

Minnesota Vikings 2021 Draft Picks

1 (23) OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
3 (66) QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
3 (78) LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
3 (86) OG Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
3 (90) EDGE Patrick Jones, Pitt
4 (119) RB Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State
4 (125) CB Camryn Bynum, Cal
4 (134) DE Janarius Robinson, Florida State
5 (157) WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
5 (168) TE Zach Davison, Central Missouri
6 (199) DT Jaylen Twyman, Pitt

Minnesota Vikings Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Minnesota Vikings Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

1

1

