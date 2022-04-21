NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Miami Dolphins draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Miami Dolphins Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Scroll down for Miami’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Miami Dolphins Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– If you’re reading the other team breakdowns before the draft you might notice a theme – most of them have to crush this draft because they’ve biffed so many of them over the last few years. Not Miami. For the most part, the Dolphins have done a wonderful job of getting value-producers with most of the early picks the’ve had. But …

– The Dolphins got Tyreek Hill. Consider him your 1st, 2nd, and 4th draft picks traded away to Kansas City. This draft is already a win. Even so …

– Having the 102nd overall pick isn’t that awful. It’ll take a flier to get a starter, but with the 102 and the 125 the Dolphins should be in a position to get a decent need position to try out.

– So who’ll be there in the third round for Miami? Getting a running back is a must – even after coming up with a few options in free agency – and finding parts for the interior of the offensive line would be nice. Either one can happen at the 102 with centers Luke Fortner out of Kentucky or Cameron Jurgens out of Nebraska each a terrific option who could stick.

Running back-wise, Georgia’s James Cook or Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller would be a wonderful value get in the third.

Miami Dolphins Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

Story continues

3 (102) (from 49ers)

4 (125) (from Steelers)

7 (224) (from Texans through Patriots and Ravens)

7 (247) (from Titans)

Miami Dolphins 2021 Draft Picks

1 (6) WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

1 (18) EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

2 (36) S Jevon Holland, Oregon

2 (42) OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

3 (81) TE Hunter Long, Boston College

7 (231) OT Larnel Coleman, UMass

7 (244) RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati

Miami Dolphins Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Miami Dolphins Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

1

1