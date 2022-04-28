NFL draft 2022 live blog: Follow the first round on Yahoo Sports

The 2022 NFL draft is about to get underway in Las Vegas, and we'll be following all the action live. For pick-by-pick grades and analysis from Yahoo Sports lead draft expert Eric Edholm, visit our live draft page. And check out the PFF Draft Tracker with in-depth analysis on every single pick.

After months of anticipation, the 2022 NFL draft is finally here. And as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson detailed Wednesday, it’s set to be one of the least predictable drafts in recent memory.

Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars choose with the No. 1 pick? Will it be Travon Walker or Aidan Hutchinson? Or maybe an offensive tackle? When will quarterbacks start coming off the board? Who will be the first quarterback selected? When will the run on wide receivers begin?

Those are all pertinent questions in the lead-up to the first round of the draft on Thursday night.

On top of that, there are eight teams with two first-round picks and eight teams without a first-round pick, so it’d be a shock if there wasn’t significant trade activity. And based on the craziness of the offseason so far, don’t be surprised if that trade activity involves a star player or two.

Let the fun begin.

Watch Pro Football Focus' live draft show

Pro Football Focus (PFF) is streaming live for all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft across the three days (April 28 - April 30) to offer pick-by-pick analysis, advanced stats and PFF-exclusive grades on every selection. The PFF stream will feature Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner, Sunday Night Football's Cris Collinsworth, among several other PFF analysts and guest appearances. All three livestreams will feature in-depth evaluations of all the top selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, trade analysis of any significant draft day trades and prop betting advice for all seven rounds.