NFL Draft 2022: Las Vegas Raiders Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Las Vegas Raiders draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Las Vegas Raiders Draft Analysis

Scroll down for Las Vegas 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Las Vegas Raiders Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– There’s a Maxx Crosby here, and a Josh Jacobs there, but for the most part the Raider drafts over the last few years have been a fat load of yeeeeeeeeeesh.

It’s not happening with this draft, either, with the first pick at the 86 in the 3rd round with a 4th, two 5ths, and a 7th. However …

– Draft, schmaft. The Raiders got Davante Adams for their first and second rounder. Let the Packers take a guess on some unknown prospect. Vegas wins. So …

– So who’ll be there in the third round for Las Vegas? There’s still work to do on the offensive line, secondary, and maybe with some more help for the defensive front. Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere should be a possibility, Memphis OG Cole Strange would fit, and UCLA’s Sean Rhyan would be a solid value get for the line. If the Raiders want to go corner, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant would work.

Las Vegas Raiders Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

3 (86)

4 (126)

5 (164) (from Patriots)

5 (165)

7 (227) (from Panthers)

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Picks

1 (17) OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

2 (43) S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

3 (79) EDGE Malcolm Koonce, Buffalo

3 (80) S Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech

5 (167) CB Nate Hobbs, Illinois

7 (230) C Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt

Las Vegas Raiders Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Las Vegas Raiders Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

