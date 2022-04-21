NFL Draft 2022: Kansas City Chiefs Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Kansas City Chiefs draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Kansas City Chiefs Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Scroll down for Kansas City’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Kansas City Chiefs Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– Who wants to have some FUN? The Chiefs might have lost Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, but they got the 29 and the 50 in the deal. It’s not worth it – always take the proven superstar talent over the prospects – and outside of a few massive exceptions, Kansas City hasn’t exactly rocked the Casbah over the last several drafts but there’s a lot to do with eight of the first 135 picks.

– Now the Chiefs don’t really need to go wide receiver after losing Hill – they went big in free agency with JuJu Smith Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Corey Coleman – but they could use a true No. 1 to build around. Cornerback and offensive tackle are the bigger holes to fill, and a pass rusher would be nice.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Kansas City? Will the Chiefs package picks and move up? The better call will be to keep the 29 and 30 and enjoy the back-to-back aspect to load up with two big calls.

If they want a pass rusher, thanks to all of the picks they can afford to take a shot at Michigan’s David Ojabo, who’ll likely miss the season with a torn Achilles tendon. Minnesota’s Boye Mafe could fit, too, if he last this long.

The offensive tackles should thin out a bit by the 29, but there are plenty of defensive backs – Michigan safety Daxton Hill and Clemson CB Andrew Booth could be there – or it’s a pick for more speed at receiver with Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

Story continues

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (29) (from 49ers through Dolphins)

2 (30)

2 (50) (from Dolphins)

2 (62)

3 (94)

3 (103)

4 (121) (from Dolphins)

4 (135)

7 (233) (from Vikings)

7 (243) (from Raiders through Patriots)

7 (251)

7 (259)

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Draft Picks

2 (58) LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

2 (63) C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

4 (144) DE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

5 (162) TE Noah Gray, Duke

5 (175) CB Jason Pinnock, Pitt

5 (181) WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

6 (226) OG Trey Smith, Tennessee

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

1

1