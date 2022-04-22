NFL Draft 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Jacksonville Jaguars draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Analysis

Jacksonville Jaguars Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– As bad as the franchise has been over the last few years, the drafting hasn’t been all that bad. The depth has to improve, the pass rush has to be better, and everything about the Jacksonville Jaguars has to start doing a whole lot more. There are primetime parts, a new coaching staff, and a good outlook. Now they have to make the most out of their 12 picks.

– Having the No. 1 overall pick this year stinks. Last year the Jaguars got the right guy in the right year. Trevor Lawrence will eventually be phenomenal once he gets players around him, and it starts by getting more wide receivers. Even more than that, they need a pass rush.

– Again, about this being a bad year to have the 1, Aidan Hutchinson is fine, but there are a slow of pass good pass rushers early in a deep draft. If there’s a year to figure out how to trade down and get something out of it, this is the year. But …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Jacksonville? It’s almost certainly going to be Hutchinson, but don’t be stunned if it’s Travon Walker, though. The more interesting call is the first pick in the second round. Last year’s call of RB Travis Etienne will work now that he’s past his foot injury,

Story continues

This year, if a quarterback – Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder – is still on the board, that might be where to trade down. Otherwise, that’s a prime pick for the best player available. That’s where to help load up for the offensive front.

Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (1)

2 (33)

3 (65)

3 (70) (from Panthers)

4 (106)

5 (157) (from Vikings)

6 (180)

6 (188) (from Seahawks)

6 (197) (from Eagles)

6 (198) (from Steelers)

7 (222)

7 (235) (from Ravens)

Jacksonville Jaguars 2021 Draft Picks

1 (1) QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

1 (25) RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

2 (33) CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia

2 (45) OT Walker Little, Stanford

3 (65) S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

4 (106) DT Jay Tufele, USC

4 (121) DE Jordan Smith, UAB

5 (145) TE Luke Farrell, Ohio State

6 (209) WR Jalen Camp, Georgia Tech

Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

