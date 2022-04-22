NFL Draft 2022: Indianapolis Colts Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Indianapolis Colts draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Indianapolis Colts Draft Analysis

Scroll down for Indianapolis 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Indianapolis Colts Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– This isn’t much of a draft with the first pick coming until the 42 and with just two picks before 73. With five of the seven picks after the third round this isn’t going to be much of a draft to get jacked about. But …

– The offseason work was done in the free agency getting Matt Ryan in a quarterback upgrade and helping out the secondary and defensive line. There are still holes to fill, though, and some boosting to be done starting with …

– Helping out Ryan. The O line needs more bodies – especially at tackle – and a few wide receivers would be nice. Both areas are where the Colts go with bulk options late to hope to find one starter.

– So who’ll be there in the first pick in the for Indianapolis in the second round? It’s possible to nail it with the value get at the 42 with whatever good prospect slides, or it could have its pick from a slew of receivers.

Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson would be good, but there’s a chance someone big – watch out for Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie – to be too good to pass up.

Indianapolis Colts Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

2 (42) (from Commanders)

3 (73) (from Commanders)

4 (122)

5 (159)

5 (179)

6 (216)

7 (239)

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Draft Picks

1 (21) EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

2 (54) DE Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

4 (127) TE Kylen Granson, SMU

5 (165) S Shaun Davis, Florida

6 (218) QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas

7 (229) WR Mike Strachan, Charleston (WV)

7 (248) OT Will Fries, Penn State

Indianapolis Colts Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Indianapolis Colts Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

