NFL Draft 2022: Green Bay Packers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Green Bay Packers draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

Green Bay Packers Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– There’s NO WAY Green Bay go without a wide receiver with one of its two first round picks, and … yeah. It’s Green Bay.

Outside of getting some parts for the offensive line and at running back, the drafting has been just okay. It does its own thing – (cough) Jordan Love (cough) – when it comes to drafting.

– Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins aren’t enough through free agency to help the wide receiver situation after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Green Bay hasn’t taken a wide receiver in the top 50 since Jordy Nelson in 2008, and it hasn’t selected one in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

However, with the 22 and 28 overall picks – and with four of the top 59 – there’s some good work to do. Some more offensive line help would be nice – especially at tackle – and …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Green Bay? Alabama WR Jameson Williams. The problem is the torn ACL he’s recovering from – he won’t be the instant help the offense needs – but he’s a top ten overall talent that should slide.

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson should be there at the 28 and should definitely be there at the 22, and Treylon Burks from Arkansas might be around for either one of the spots. Offensive tackle-wise, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann could be in the mix.

Green Bay Packers Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (22) (from Raiders)

1 (28)

2 (53) (from Raiders)

2 (59)

3 (92)

4 (132)

4 (140)

5 (171)

7 (228 (from Bears through Texans)

7 (249)

7 (258)

Green Bay Packers 2021 Draft Picks

1 (29) CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

2 (62) C Josh Myers, Ohio State

3 (85) WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

4 (142) OG Royce Newman, Ole Miss

5 (173) DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

5 (178) CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State

6 (214) OT Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

6 (220) LB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College

7 (256) RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Green Bay Packers Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Green Bay Packers Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

