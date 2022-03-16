NFL Draft 2022: Full list of Eagles draft picks

Full list of Eagles’ picks for 2022 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL has announced compensatory picks, which means the full 2022 NFL Draft order is set.

The Eagles didn’t receive any comp picks, as expected, but they still have 10 total selections in this draft, including three in the 1st round and four in the top 51.

The seven-round draft will begin on Thursday, April 28 and will run through April 30.

Here’s a look at all 10 of the Eagles’ picks:

Round 1-15 (from Miami)

Round 1-16 (from Indianapolis)

Round 1-19

Round 2-51

Round 3-83

Round 4-124

Round 5-154 (from Washington)

Round 5-162

Round 5-166 (from Arizona)

Round 6-194 (from Indianapolis)

A few notes on how the Eagles acquired some of those picks:

• The Eagles added that first-round pick (No. 15) from Miami when they traded down from 6 to 12 in the 1st round in 2021. The Dolphins used that 1st-round pick to draft Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles moved back up to 10 to draft DeVonta Smith.

• They got a 1st-rounder (No. 16) from the Colts in the Carson Wentz trade. This began as a conditional 2nd-round pick but Wentz played over 75% of the Colts’ snaps to turn it into a 1st. The Colts already traded Wentz before the Eagles even got to use the pick.

• That 5th-rounder from the Commanders came during last year’s draft. The Eagles traded 6th- and 7th-round picks to Washington to get a 2022 5th-rounder.

• The 5th-rounder from the Cardinals came in the Zach Ertz trade during the 2021 season. The Eagles got that pick and Tay Gowan in exchange for Ertz, who signed an extension to stay in Arizona this offseason.

• The 6th-round pick from the Colts is the one the Eagles acquired at final cuts from the Colts in exchange for Matt Pryor. That worked out for both sides. The Eagles got a pick for a player they were going to cut anyway and the Colts got a backup OL they signed to another contract this week. The Eagles also picked up a 6th-rounder in the Joe Flacco trade but that is going to Denver in the trade for CB Kary Vincent Jr. from during the season.