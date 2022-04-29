NFL Draft 2022: Five players for 49ers to target in second round

Five players for 49ers to target with second-round draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers did not pull off a blockbuster trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, so the Deebo Samuel drama is pushed to the background for the time being.

After one full day of inactivity, things are certain to pick up for the 49ers on Friday with the second and third rounds of the draft on the docket.

Thirty-two players are off the board. That means the 49ers, as they are currently situated, must wait for 28 more selections before they go on the clock with the No. 61 overall selection. The 49ers also have third-round selections on Friday scheduled for Nos. 93 and 105.

With Samuel still on the roster, the 49ers might not feel the urgency to add a wide receiver, such as Christian Watson or Skyy Moore at No. 61. But they could still come out of the day with a player to complement Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk with one of their other Friday picks.

Here are five potential targets for the 49ers with their first draft selection:

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

The 49ers do not have a clear-cut starting safety opposite of Jimmie Ward. Pitre would not only fill that vacancy but he could also slide down to the role of nickel back to cover the slot receiver in passing situations. The 49ers are looking to fill two key positions as Jaquiski Tartt remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent and nickel back K’Waun Williams signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Pitre is a versatile player who will provide his NFL employer with a lot of different options on how he can be deployed. It just so happens this one player could fill two of the 49ers’ biggest needs.

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Once considered a likely first-round draft pick, Ojabo faces some uncertainty after sustaining a torn Achilles during his pro day. Because of the value he offers as a second-round draft pick, a team such as the 49ers should have no reservations about selecting him.

Ojabo is coming off an 11-sack season.

The 49ers have good depth along their defensive line, so there would not be a rush to get Ojabo on the field. They can take their time with him, and he could still have the opportunity to make a contribution at some point in the second half of his rookie season. Regardless, the 49ers would have him under contract for at least three more seasons.

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Talanoa Hufanga, Tarvarius Moore and George Odum are the safeties on the 49ers’ current roster who are in line to compete for the job as strong safety. The 49ers could invest in a second-round pick on an immediate stater.

Brisker (6-foot-1, 206 pounds) is a plug-and-play safety who has good coverage skills and the physicality to move closer to the line of scrimmage and fulfill duties as a box defender, too. He has the toughness and leadership skills that would make him a nice fit to take over for Tartt.

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

After listening to 49ers’ general manager John Lynch this week, it would come as no surprise if veteran center Alex Mack has decided to retired after 13 NFL seasons. The 49ers want to keep some element of surprise so they do not telegraph the center position as one of their big needs in this draft.

Jurgens is a player who worked this offseason with former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley. Jurgens comes highly recommended as a player who could be a long-term starter with the smarts and movement skills and strength to excel in the 49ers’ offensive system.

Joshua Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

The 49ers currently have 11 NFL-caliber defensive linemen on their roster, so they would not necessarily need Paschal to burst on the scene and play a prominent role as a rookie.

Paschal, a mature five-year college player, is coming off his best season with five sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He was the only three-time team captain in school history.

With so many of their defensive linemen on one-year contracts, adding Paschal would provide a nice player who is a hard-worker and has the intangibles that should enable him to constantly grow and adapt over the life of his rookie contract.

