NFL Draft 2022: First round picks, live instant grades, trades, updates

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night with a first round that has little consensus or concrete connections at the top before it begins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the top pick and already have a quarterback, which is good considering this year's quarterback crop. There's a solid chance that the top 10 is devoid of quarterbacks for the first time since 2013.

From there, the top 10 is littered with traded picks. The New York Jets and New York Giants have two top 10 selections, and the Seattle Seahawks acquired one via the Russell Wilson trade after trading away one in the Jamal Adams.

Jacksonville has no clear-cut option at No. 1, but the top 10 is expected to be made up largely by offensive tackles, pass rushers and cornerbacks.

The Titans will have a few hours to ponder their selection at No. 26 overall, barring a trade up. Offensive line is among the deeper groups in this draft, and Tennessee has a couple holes to fill.

It should be a fascinating first round. Follow along with the selections and our grades below.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Instant grade: C-minus

Analysis: Picking traits over the film and a more polished and talented player is a move poorly-run franchises make. Walker could end up playing a long time, but he has to have a Myles Garrett-type impact. While Walker has the physical tools and quickness to be a good NFL player, I don't trust the Jaguars to help him fulfill his potential.

2. Detroit Lions | Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Hutchinson is the top edge player in the draft. His motor and pass-rushing technique is the best among the top defenders.

3. Houston Texans | Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Stingley's freshman film is the stuff of legend. We didn't see the same level of play last season, but he has the traits to be one of the league's best cornerbacks if he stays completely engaged.

4. New York Jets | Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Instant grade: A-plus

Analysis: My No. 1 overall player. Gardner can hound receivers and make plays on the ball. He's not afraid to be physical, and he has the ideal frame for a top cornerback. The team that drafted Darrelle Revis 15 years ago gets the best corner prospect in quite a while.

5. New York Giants | Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Thibodeaux has all the talent in the world for an edge rusher, but there has been concern about his "love of the game". Believe what you want. Thibodeaux is a terror off the edge. He is active and so, so quick off the line of scrimmage. Good value for edge rusher No. 3 off the board.

6. Carolina Panthers | Ickey Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The Panthers could not have crafted a better top five for what they needed. Ekwonu will fit on the left side of the offensive line as a physical player who is a good enough athlete to play at tackle. Out of the top three tackles, Ekwonu was the top on my board.

7. New York Giants (from Chicago) | Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Neal is a mammoth lineman who played all around the offensive line at Alabama. If he can handle speed off the edge, he could be a really, really good offensive tackle in the NFL. On the other hand, he could be an All-Pro offensive guard if the Giants elect to play him inside and he plays with some nastiness.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Drake London, WR, USC

Instant grade: B

Analysis: London is not my top receiver, but he goes as the No. 1 wide receiver in a receiver-heavy first round. The Falcons needed a receiver; London, at 6-4, can go win the ball in the air. How much else he is able to do in terms of route running will determine how good he is as a pro.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) | Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The final of the top three tackles goes to Seattle at No. 9. The Seahawks finally get a franchise tackle. Cross' footwork and pass-pro technique makes him a top 10 pick.

10. New York Jets (from Seattle) | Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The top receiver in the draft. Wilson can play all across the formation and can win one-on-one against defensive backs. The Jets needed to continue to help Zach Wilson, and this qualifies.

11. New Orleans Saints (from Washington) | Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Instant grade: B

Analysis: The Saints trade up for Olave, who is the second consecutive Ohio State receiver to come off the board. Olave actually reminded me, usage wise, of Michael Thomas. Olave could live in the slot as he did at Ohio State and prosper with the right quarterback (who may not be on the Saints' roster).

TRADE: The Saints traded the No. 16, No. 98 and No. 120 picks to the Washington Commanders for the No. 11 pick.

12. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) | Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Williams is coming off a knee injury suffered during the college football postseason, but his tape is as good as any player in this draft in 2021. Like former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle, Williams is so dynamic and quick with the ball in his hands. His deep route running is tops in the class; Amon-Ra St. Brown with Williams will be a treat once the Lions find their QB of the future.

TRADE: The Lions traded the No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66 picks to Minnesota for the No. 12 and No. 46 overall picks, according to NFL Network.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland via Houston) | Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: The Eagles trade up to grab Georgia's disruptive defensive lineman. His athletic numbers are out of this world, and his first three steps were unblockable at times last year. He wasn't a great pass rusher, though, and showed fatigue a little too easy at times.

TRADE: The Eagles traded the No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 picks to Houston for the No. 13 pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Kyle Hamilton, S/LB, Notre Dame

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Hamilton has very good instincts and plays the ball well; his tape shows that he doesn't play 4.6 40 slow. Still, the straight line speed could be a problem if he is miscast as a one-high free safety.

15. Houston Texans (from Miami via Philadelphia) | Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: To some, it was close between Green and Boston College's Zion Johnson as the draft's top guard. To me, it was always Green. He played all across the A&M offensive line out of need instead of plan, and played well. He's a solid athlete that could play tackle in a pinch, though his physicality and nastiness makes him an ideal guard.

16. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia and New Orleans) |

17. Los Angeles Chargers |

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) |

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) |

20. Pittsburgh Steelers |

21. New England Patriots |

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas) |

23. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona) |

TRADE: The Ravens traded wide receiver Hollywood Brown and the No. 100 pick to the Cardinals for the No. 23 pick, according to ESPN.

24. Dallas Cowboys |

25. Buffalo Bills |

26. Tennessee Titans |

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers |

28. Green Bay Packers |

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami) |

30. Kansas City Chiefs |

31. Cincinnati Bengals |

32. Minnesota Vikings (from LA Rams via Detroit) |

