NFL Draft 2022: Eagles trade-up candidates from Daniel Jeremiah

Dave Zangaro
·3 min read

Top draft analyst on possible Eagles draft trades, trade-up candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With less than a month to go before the NFL Draft, the Eagles are sitting pretty with three first-rounders at Nos, 15, 16 and 19.

Will they really stick there and pick three players?

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah doesn’t think so. Jeremiah, one of the top draft experts in the country, was on Takeoff with John Clark and tried to express just how much he doesn’t expect Howie Roseman to sit still.

“No chance. Zero chance,” Jeremiah said. “I would say I’d be shocked but that wouldn’t even come close to describing how surprised I would be. We’ve kind of said, OK, do they trade back once? I’m sitting here going, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade back with a couple of these picks.’ I don’t anticipate they’ll stay there.

“I’d also anticipate they try to get assets in next year’s draft. It just makes sense from a timeline standpoint. You can build around Jalen Hurts this year but also accumulate some assets for next year and you feel like after this year, you’ve got a good feeling. Is he the guy or not? And if for some reason he doesn’t take the necessary steps, then you’d be loaded up next year.”

Jeremiah also pointed out that the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers are currently sitting at pick No. 20, which puts the Eagles in a great position. The Steelers haven’t tried to hide the fact that they’re looking for a QB so if a team wants to get one that might still be available in the teens, they might try to jump in front of Pittsburgh. The Eagles would be happy to oblige.

“Howie likes the juice,” Jeremiah said. “He likes to move around and get some excitement and he’s positioned better than anybody else in this particular draft.”

It might be more likely that the Eagles trade back to acquire future assets but there’s also a chance they could trade up. What if a couple quarterbacks come off the board in the top 10 and it pushes some really talented players down?

In that case, maybe the Eagles would be willing to pull off a modest trade-up to get a player they covet. They did it last year when they traded up from 12 to 10 to draft DeVonta Smith.

Who might be a trade-up target this year?

“There are a couple. I look at who would kind of drop a little bit, slide a little bit,” Jeremiah said. “Garrett Wilson would be one for me. I think he’s the best receiver in the draft. I think he’d be an awesome guy to pair up with DeVonta (Smith) going forward and let those guys play together. That would be one I would consider. Drake London is another wideout that I’m real high on. I don’t think he gets to 15. That might be one where you don’t have to move up that far but maybe up a little bit just to ensure you get your guy if you really like him.

“You look at the edge rushers, I know they’ve been active in the edge rusher market in bringing over Haason Reddick, but I could definitely see if one of those guys starts to drift a little bit, you could go and get him. Jermaine Johnson would probably be the greatest chance you’d have at one of those top four guys. That one you might have to pay a little more for. I don’t know if they’ll do that.”

In their conversation, Clark and Jeremiah talk about the most likely positions for the Eagles in the first round, why Roseman got an extension and Jeremiah’s memories of working for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie around draft time.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | SpotifyStitcher  | RadioPublic | TuneInArt19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • NFL draft rumors: Could Eagles target Kyle Hamilton if he falls?

    The Eagles want to make the most of their three first-round picks in April's 2022 NFL Draft, and a recent development on draft boards around the league could be a plus. By Adam Hermann

  • NFL Draft: Should the Eagles trade up for top pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux?

    NFL Draft: Should the Philadelphia Eagles trade up for top pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux?

  • Eagles have 3 first-round picks. Are they better off trading up, down, or standing pat?

    The Eagles can either trade up, down or stand pat with their 3 first-round picks. Here's what they should do:

  • The Dolphins’ March has set them up for success in April and beyond

    Nearly everything the Dolphins did in March was great.

  • NFL owners meetings: 13 leftover Eagles notes from Palm Beach

    Back from Palm Beach, it's time to clean out the Eagles notebook after the 2022 NFL owners meetings. By Dave Zangaro

  • A look at every team before the Eagles that had three top-20 NFL draft picks

    What does history say about what fans can expect from the Eagles and their three top-20 picks in this year's draft? By Reuben Frank

  • Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Canyon Purple’ Have Emerged

    The new women's exclusive colorway is set to release in August.

  • Phillies pay homage to Mike Schmidt with Bryce Harper media guide cover

    The cover of the new Phillies media guide featuring MVP Bryce Harper shares a striking resemblance to another photo shoot featuring another Phillies MVP. By Dan Roche

  • How the Texans can bring Channelview QB Jalen Hurts back home

    If the Houston Texans want to trade for Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, a Channelview High School alum, there is a pathway in the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Cathie Wood Sold Tesla Stock. She’s as Bullish as Ever.

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF sold a few thousand Tesla shares recently. That doesn't really move the needle on her overall portfolio construction.

  • NBA rumors: Some within Sixers 'not feeling' Doc Rivers: report

    As the Sixers gear up for a second playoff push under Doc Rivers, the head coach has faced some questions in recent days - and might have some coming from within his locker room. By Adam Hermann

  • Mets free agency and trade buzz: Michael Conforto suffered January shoulder injury, holding up OF's market

    Here is the latest New York Mets buzz involving free agents and trade targets during the MLB offseason...

  • Malcolm Jenkins on Rooney Rule expansion: 'I thought it was disrespectful'

    Former safety Malcolm Jenkins played 13 seasons in the NFL and was one of the most outspoken players in the league. That hasn't changed In retirement.

  • Student loan borrowers face ‘financial cliff’ when payments resume in May, expert says

    Student Debt Crisis Center Executive Director Cody Hounanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the student debt crisis as reports show that a majority of borrowers are not ready to resume payments despite the repayment moratorium ending on May 1.

  • Moscow says Ukraine hit fuel depot inside Russia

    STORY: Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday (April 1), an incident the Kremlin said could jeopardize peace talks with Kyiv.Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said he could not confirm or deny the reports. The Defense Ministry and general staff did not respond immediately to requests for comment.Video footage of the purported attack -- the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow invaded Ukraine -- showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion. Reuters verified the location of the security camera footage to an area close to the fuel depot. It carries a timestamp that matches other reports online.Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app that two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, about 22 miles from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at low altitude. The resulting blaze injured two workers, he said.But Russian oil firm Rosneft, which owns the depot, said no one was hurt. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the incident, which didn't create, quote, "comfortable conditions for continuing the talks."Moscow calls its intervention in Ukraine "a special military operation".

  • Raiders sign Nick Mullens

    The Raiders have added another backup quarterback to the mix. Nick Mullens has agreed to a deal with Las Vegas, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Mullens joins Garrett Gilbert on the quarterback depth chart behind starter Derek Carr. A Mullens-Gilbert competition in training camp may determine who backs Carr up when the regular [more]

  • Loaded on offense, Phillies aim to snap postseason drought

    The Philadelphia Phillies will try to slug their way to October baseball. After their first winning season since 2011, the Phillies spared no expense loading up on offense. The lineup is long and strong with All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Didi Gregorius.

  • Baidu exploring options after U.S. delisting risk

    STORY: U.S.-listed shares of Baidu fell 7% Thursday morning, after the Securities and Exchange Commission added the Chinese search giant to a batch of stocks facing the risk of being delisted if they don’t allow the regulator to review financial audits.The SEC also added Baidu's streaming affiliate iQIYI to the list. Shares of that company also fell more than 7% in morning trading.Baidu and iQIYI said they have been actively exploring possible solutions, and said they will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States. Washington has demanded complete access to the audit papers for U.S.-listed Chinese companies but Beijing bars foreign inspection of local accounting firms’ work. The long-running audit stand-off has put hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. investments in Chinese companies at stake.China's securities regulator said on Thursday that both China and the U.S. have a willingness to solve their audit disputes, and the outcome depends on the "wisdom" of both sides.That statement came after SEC chair Gary Gensler pushed back against speculation of an imminent deal to be reached between the two countries that would avoid any trading suspension of around 200 Chinese companies listed in the U.S.Gensler said earlier this week that U.S. law gives him little room for compromise and said the result of the negotiations is "up to the Chinese authorities."

  • Jets, Joe Douglas are right to be aggressive in WR trade talks

    Jets GM Joe Douglas has made it clear that he wants an impact receiver, and he's willing to pay up. Here's why that's the right approach:

  • NFL mock draft 2022: Post-combine fallout includes new pick at No. 1

    The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.