NFL Draft 2022: Eagles’ top options at linebacker

As the 2022 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We started with QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, OL, DT and Edge. Up today: LB.

The Eagles added Kyzir White as a free agent this offseason and that will certainly help their linebacker corps. But White is here on a one-year deal and shouldn’t stop the Eagles from adding at the position.

We all know the Eagles haven’t drafted an off-ball linebacker in the first round since 1979 but this could be a good year to use an early pick on one.

Even after the Eagles’ trade with the Saints, they still have two first-round picks and 10 total:

1-15 (from Miami)

1-18 (from New Orleans)

2-51

3-83

3-101 (from New Orleans)

4-124

5-154 (from Washington)

5-162

5-166 (from Arizona)

7-237 (from New Orleans)

Here are some linebacker options throughout the draft:

In first round

Devin Lloyd (Utah) Despite his less-than-stellar showing at the combine, Lloyd is still considered by most to be the top linebacker in this class. The 6-2, 237-pound Lloyd ran a disappointing 4.66 in Indy but is an all-round linebacker with solid athleticism and the ability to do everything on the field. His ability as a blitzer and pass rusher might intrigue the Eagles enough to buck their first-round linebacker drought.

Nakobe Dean (Georgia): He’s under 6 feet and 230 pounds but if you watched the Georgia defense this year, you saw Dean flying all over the field and making plays. Some teams will view his size as a negative but he’s a super instinctive player, solid tackler and has all the intangibles NFL teams want in their players.

In the middle rounds

Christian Harris (Alabama): Harris (6-0, 226) is another undersized linebacker but his speed makes up for it. Harris ran a 4.44 at the combine and is a great athlete who projects as a true three-down linebacker at the next level. He was a three-year starter at Alabama and filled up the stat sheet in his time with the Crimson Tide.

Quay Walker (Georgia): The other starter next to Dean in that vaunted Georgia defense, Walker (6-3, 241) has more prototypical size and still possesses next-level athleticism. Not quite as instinctive as Dean, Walker isn’t a finished product and had just one year as a starter for the Bulldogs. But he’s likely a second-round pick.

Channing Tindall (Georgia): Another Georgia linebacker? Yeah, another Georgia linebacker. Tindall wasn’t even a starter for the Bulldogs but that won’t stop him from being a Day 2 pick. Tindall (6-1, 230) has 4.4 speed and a ton of athleticism. He is a rotational linebacker from Day 1 who will grow into a potential three-down guy.

Chad Muma (Wyoming): Muma began his career as a backup behind former third-round pick Logan Wilson but eventually became a two-year starter at Wyoming. Muma (6-2, 239) made an incredible 142 tackles in 13 games as a senior and will make an impression on coaches with his hair-on-fire style.

Darrian Beavers (Cincinnati): Beavers (6-3, 237) began his career at UConn but played the last three years at Cinci, starting 34 games. Beavers has some ability as a rusher but also showed off some solid cover skills at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma): Yes, Asamoah (6-0, 226) is another undersized linebacker prospect. Welcome to 2022. He has the required coverage ability that NFL teams want in the position but can also play downhill and pile up tackles.

Troy Andersen (Montana State): After playing a bunch of different positions on both sides of the ball (running back and quarterback on offense), Andersen seems settled as a linebacker at the next level. The 6-3, 243 pound Andersen ran a 4.42 at the combine. He’s not as NFL-ready as some of these other guys but there’s obvious upside with him. Andersen projects as a rotational linebacker with immediate special teams potential.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Damone Clark (LSU): If the Eagles want to get a potential steal, this could be the way. Clark would no-doubt be a mid-round pick but he had spinal fusion surgery in March for a herniated disc. That’s scary and will likely give him a redshirt rookie season. But a team could be rewarded for taking a chance on him. He started all 12 games in 2021 and had 135 tackles with 5 1/2 sacks. And he wore the coveted No. 18 for the Tigers.

