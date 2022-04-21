NFL Draft 2022: Eagles’ top options at cornerback

Exploring Eagles’ top options at CB throughout the 2022 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the 2022 NFL Draft nears, we’re taking a look at every position on both sides of the ball to find some options for the Eagles throughout the three-day event. We started with QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, OL, DTs, Edge and LBs. Up today: CB.

The Eagles got through the initial flurry of free agency and still have a pretty obvious need at cornerback.

Darius Slay is their CB1 and Avonte Maddox is their nickel. But Steven Nelson left as a free agent, which means the Eagles need their second outside corner. Could that be Zech McPhearson or another one of their young corners? Maybe. But it’s probably time to go back to the draft.

Even after the Eagles’ trade with the Saints, they still have two first-round picks and 10 total:

1-15 (from Miami)

1-18 (from New Orleans)

2-51

3-83

3-101 (from New Orleans)

4-124

5-154 (from Washington)

5-162

5-166 (from Arizona)

7-237 (from New Orleans)

Here are some cornerback options throughout the draft:

In first round

Derek Stingley (LSU): If we assume that Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati is truly out of the Eagles’ range, then Stingley is the next best guy in this draft, but it might take a trade-up. Stingley (6-0, 190) has played in just 10 games over the last two years but was tremendous back in 2019. He’s a supremely talented player with some obvious injury concerns. But he wowed at his pro day earlier this month.

Trent McDuffie (Washington): At 5-11 and with sub 30-inch arms, the only thing McDuffie definitely lacks is ideal length. If a team can overlook that, they’ll be getting a good athlete who seems like a pretty safe pick who could play zone schemes and someone who could start for the Eagles on Day 1.

Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson): I actually like Booth (6-0, 194) more than McDuffie as a prospect but that doesn’t seem to be the consensus. There’s a lot to like about Booth, who is sticky in coverage and can play in man or zone schemes. He is recovering from sports hernia surgery, which means he’ll be out for a while.

In the middle rounds

Roger McCreary (Auburn): If the Eagles wait until the second round to address their glaring need at corner, McCreary (5-11, 190) could be a very solid option and the value would line up. He was a two-year starter at Auburn and had five interceptions over his final two college seasons. Not the longest cornerback but is sticky in coverage and is battle-tested playing in the SEC.

Tariq Woolen (UTSA): The ultimate boom-or-bust corner is Woolen, the 6-4, 205-pounder who ran a ridiculous 4.26 at the combine. He’s a physical freak but still pretty new to the cornerback position after converting from wide receiver in 2019. Still, he had a good showing at the Senior Bowl against high-level competition and looked pretty smooth for such a raw prospect.

Marcus Jones (Houston): At 5-8, Jones is clearly a nickel corner at the next level but what makes him so appealing is his play-making ability as a return man. In college he returned six kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns.

Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): One of my favorite stories from this year’s Senior Bowl is when Taylor-Britt was ruled out for the week with a quad injury but returned to practice that day and played in the game. If teams want guys with passion, he qualifies. His competitiveness showed up as a three-year starter at Nebraska too. He’s not the longest corner but is big enough and has speed, running a 4.38 at the combine.

Kyler Gordon (Washington): McDuffie is getting all the attention from Washington but his running mate Gordon is getting Day 1-2 buzz too. Gordon (5-11, 194) was just a one-year starter at Washington but has desirable athletic traits that need developing but are worth an early pick.

Coby Bryant (Cincinnati): The Jim Thorpe Award winner had 10 college interceptions and was a four-year starter for the Bearcats. He’s not the same caliber player as his teammate Sauce Gardner but Bryant was actually the more accomplished college player. Even when teams threw away from Gardner, Bryant held up. So if he went to a team like the Eagles with an established CB1, he’d be used to seeing action.

Jalyn Armour-Davis (Alabama): At 6-foot, 197 pounds, Armour-Davis has adequate size and growth potential. He was a starter for just one year and needs more seasoning but has starter potential in the NFL if he can stay healthy.

Damarri Mathis (Pittsburgh): The Eagles hit on a Pitt defensive back a few years ago with Avonte Maddox so maybe they go back to the well. Not the biggest corner but plays with an edge that will appeal to NFL coaches. He loves to get physical on the line of scrimmage and sometimes a bit too much down the field, which has gotten him in trouble.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Derion Kendrick (Georgia): The Clemson transfer became a starter for the Bulldogs champion defense. He’s a former wide receiver who doesn’t have the top-notch ability to match up outside. He could face a move into the slot as a pro and might be a backup at the NFL level.

Darrell Baker Jr. (Georgia Southern): Baker (6-0, 190) is an older prospect who is already 24 but was just a two-year starter at Georgia Southern. He didn’t get invited to the combine but showed off his projectable athleticism as his pro day. He ran a 4.41, had a vertical jump of 41 1/2 inches and a broad jump of 11-4, which would have tied the overall leader (any position) at this year’s combine.

Dallis Flowers (Pittsburgh State): Another athletic cornerback who wasn’t a combine invite. He played at Robert Morris and Grand View (both NAIA schools) before heading to Division II Pittsburgh State in 2021. Flowers was at the East-West Shrine Game and turned some heads. Flowers will turn 25 in June, but has the size (6-1, 196) and speed (4.40 in the 40) to be worth a look very late in the draft.