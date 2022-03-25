NFL Draft 2022: Eagles prospect visit tracker

Tracking Eagles top-30 prospect visits in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the NFL Draft set to begin in late April, the Eagles will be allowed to host up to 30 prospects at the NovaCare Complex for a pre-draft visit.

While it doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles will draft these players, it at least gives us a sense of some interest they’re showing in prospects.

As we hear of them, we’ll drop them here:

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinatti

The Eagles are one of several teams who will reportedly bring in one of the top cornerbacks in this class, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork. Wilson also listed the Jets, Giants and Seahawks.

Gardner (6-3, 190) is a long and lean corner who might end up being the first defensive back off the board. There’s a chance he won’t even last into the Eagles’ range at No. 15, but they’re doing their homework on Sauce anyway.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote this about Gardner: “Gardner has the traits and demeanor to become a highly effective CB1 within his first couple of seasons.”

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

While at the Maxwell Football Awards, the enormous Georgia DT told Joe Santoliquito at Bleeding Green Nation that he had a visit scheduled with the Eagles.

Davis (6-6, 341) was already considered to be a top defensive player in this draft even before he wowed at the combine. He ran a 4.78 and put up impressive jumps for a guy his size. While he was considered a run-stuffer in college (something that would limit where a team would want to take a DT) his athleticism will intrigue plenty of teams.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

There are so many top prospects from Georgia that sometimes Wyatt gets lost in the shuffle, but he shouldn’t. In fact, he’s become a very popular name for hte Eagles in mock drafts and Michael Rothstein of ESPN listed the Eagles among Wyatt’s scheduled visits.

Davis was the talk of the combine but Wyatt had a similarly impressive performance. He ran a 4.77 in the 40 and would project as a 3-technique in the Eagles’ defense. With Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave under contract through just 2022, adding an elite DT makes sense for the Eagles.