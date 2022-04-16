NFL Draft 2022: Eagles’ 2nd-round options from Mel Kiper Jr.

Top draft analyst outlines some Eagles’ 2nd-round options originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Don’t forget about the second round.

While there’s been so much attention on the Eagles’ first-round picks in this month’s draft, they also have three selections on Day 2, including a prime pick at No. 51.

For a franchise that has done fairly well in the second round, that’s a really valuable pick.

This week on a national conference call, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was asked about options for the Eagles’ in the second round.

“Depending upon what they do in the first round,” Kiper said, “that’s going to dictate a lot about that.”

Here are the named Kiper mentioned, as he went through position possibilities, during the answer:

Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia: In his last mock draft, Kiper had the Eagles using a first-round pick on Nakobe Dean but during the conference call allowed that the Eagles typically don’t like using first-rounders on linebackers. “Channing Tindall is a versatile linebacker who’s got great speed and will also be a special teamer,” he said. Dean and Quay Walker are the top two linebackers from Georgia and they’re the reason Tindall has been flying under the radar some. Tindall didn’t start a single game for the Bulldogs but he was a huge part of the rotation and has the athleticism to really thrive at the next level.

Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinatti: Kiper had the Eagles taking Chris Olave in the first round of his latest mock, but admitted there will be options in the second round at the position. Pierce (6-3, 211), caught 52 passes for 884 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021. He’s a big receiver who can make really tough catches like we saw at the Senior Bowl a couple months ago.

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan: Undersized at 5-9, 195 pounds, Moore exploded in 2021, catching 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns playing inside and outside at Western Michigan. He went to the combine and really helped his draft stock with a 4.41 time in the 40.

George Pickens, WR, Georgia: The big 6-foot-3 wideout played in just five games in 2021 thanks to a knee injury but he’s a legit second-round option whom the Eagles had in for a visit. Pickens is big, explosive and plays the game with an edge that can sometimes get him in trouble.

Drake Jackson, Edge, USC: Kiper’s last mock went two rounds and Jackson was the player he gave the Eagles at 51. Jackson (6-3, 273) had 12 1/2 sacks in 28 games at USC. Jackson was much lighter at the combine but has worked to put on good weight since. He has played OLB and DE in college and would offer some versatility on the next level. Jackson has to find the balance of that weight/power with the explosiveness he had when he was lighter.

DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky: Malone (6-3, 243) was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, when he had 9 sacks and 17 1/2 tackles for loss. He ran a 4.54 at his pro day and has good athleticism and speed around the edge. The Eagles had him in for a visit.

Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota: It’s very possible Mafe (6-3, 261) will be gone by the time the Eagles draft in the second round. Some think Mafe will be a first-round pick so this would represent seemingly solid value. Mafe had 7 sacks and 10 TFLs in 2021 in 13 games.

Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati: Two Cincinnati players made Kiper’s list. Hey, the Eagles have had luck with Bearcats before. Sanders (6-5, 228) was actually more productive in 2020 than he was in 2021 but was a first-team All-ACC player both seasons. With his slender frame, Sanders might project as a 3-4 outside linebacker or, in the Eagles’ case, an edge-rushing SAM linebacker.

“So there’s going to be some outside pass rushers still on the board at that point,” Kiper said. “They always like those kinds of guys. And there’s going to be potentially a wide receiver that’s there who’s attractive if they pass on one in the first round. I think they’re going to come out of this draft with some really good players and they’re going to solidify those need areas. But how do they attack it? Do they go first-round receiver or wait? It’s going to be fun to watch to see how that evolves because there is some depth at that position."

