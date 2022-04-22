NFL Draft 2022: Denver Broncos Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Denver Broncos draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Denver Broncos Draft Analysis

Denver Broncos Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– Russell Wilson. That’s the draft. That’s everything to a Denver team that needed a big-time playmaker who can take the offense and raise it up a few levels. He cost the next few first round picks and a few second rounders, but he’s Russell Wilson, and no one else in this draft is. But …

– There’s still work to do. The Broncos still have a second rounder, two in the third, and five picks from 64 to 116. The lines each need new bodies to throw into the mix, especially on the offensive side. Wilson needs time to work.

A linebacker would be nice, more secondary help would be great, so …

– Who’ll be there with Denver’s first pick? At the 64 – the last pick in the second round – a good linebacker should fall. That’s where the value should be with Wyoming’s Chad Muma and Montana State’s Troy Anderson for the inside, and pass rusher DeAngelo Malone from WKU and – in a perfect world – USC’s Drake Jackson would be outstanding.

Denver Broncos Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

2 (64) (from Rams)

3 (75)

3 (96) (from Rams)

4 (115)

4 (116) (from Seahawks)

5 (152)

6 (206) (from Bucs through Jets and Eagles)

7 (232)

7 (234) (from Browns through Lions)

Denver Broncos 2021 Draft Picks

1 (9) CB Patrick Surtain, Alabama

2 (35) RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina

3 (105) – LB Baron Browning, Ohio State

3 (98) – OG/C Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

5 (152) – S Caden Sterns, Texas

5 (164) – S Jamar Johnson, Indiana

6 (219) – WR Seth Williams, Auburn

7 (237) – CB Kary Vincent, LSU

7 (239) – DE Jonathon Cooper, Ohio State

7 (253) – DE Marquiss Spencer, Mississippi State

Denver Broncos Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Denver Broncos Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

