NFL Draft 2022: Daniel Jeremiah thinks Eagles will target DL in 1st round

Analyst would be 'shocked' if Eagles didn't draft this position in 1st round

The NFL Draft begins later this month and with three first-round picks, the Eagles have no shortage of options.

Last week, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was a guest on Takeoff with John Clark to discuss several different topics as it pertains to the Eagles and the 2022 draft. One of those angles was a list of players who might be trade-up targets for the Birds.

Knowing Howie Roseman — heck, he used to work for him — Jeremiah said he would be shocked if Roseman sticks at Nos. 15, 16 and 19. But there’s something else that would surprise him too.

“I’d be equally shocked if they didn’t walk away with a defensive lineman with one of their picks,” Jeremiah said. “Even if they ended up only having two first-round picks and they maneuvered around the board a little bit, I would anticipate one of those would be along the front. That goes back years and year and years as you know.

“They’re usually playing their best ball when they’re dominant in the trenches. They’ve invested a lot of high picks on the line of scrimmage. I would expect that to continue.”

In his run as Eagles general manager, Howie Roseman has drafted 10 players in the first round and four of them have been defensive linemen: Brandon Graham in 2010, Fletcher Cox in 2012, Marcus Smith in 2014 and Derek Barnett in 2017.

The Eagles have more pressing needs. They still have holes in their secondary and could certainly use another linebacker.

But Jeremiah knows how the Eagles think.

“I think when you just look historically, if you look at some of those other spaces, you can do it in middle rounds,” Jeremiah said. “Those premium picks, those first-round picks, you usually look at the premium positions. So that’s why I would think that defensive line would jump to the front. Because I think the defensive linemen you’re going to get in the first round typically is going to look a little different once you get out of that range. Whereas I think corners, safeties, linebackers, you can find quality starting caliber players there in those middle rounds.”

While the Eagles have used a ton of picks on defensive linemen, they’ve also used their last two first-rounders on receivers. While Roseman doesn’t get credit/blame for Nelson Agholor in 2015 (that was the Chip Kelly draft), he has taken receivers in the first round in back-to-back years with Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith.

Jeremiah thinks there’s a pretty good shot the Eagles will do it again. And based on some of the outlandish receiver contracts that were handed out this offseason, Jeremiah explained it might not be a bad strategy to take a receiver and have them under team control for the next five years at a very manageable salary.

There should be plenty of solid defensive line and receiver options when the Eagles’ three picks come up on April 28. In fact, Jeremiah thinks receiver and edge rusher are the two strengths of this first round. That’s good news for the Eagles, who could use both.

So, to recap, Jeremiah thinks the Eagles won’t make their picks as they stand now but have a good shot to leave the first round in a few weeks with starters on the defensive line and at receiver.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I think it’s possible. You can not only get starters, you can get instant impact guys that can step right in and play.”