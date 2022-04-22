NFL Draft 2022: Cincinnati Bengals Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Cincinnati Bengals draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Cincinnati Bengals Draft Analysis

Cincinnati Bengals Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– How do you rise up and go from awful to the Super Bowl? It helped to get the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 and nail the Joe Burrow pick, but it’s more than that. The Bengals have been able to get shocking production out of a whole lot of later picks, too.

At least, the Bengals have been strong since whiffing on John Ross with the 9th overall pick in 2017 – however, they took Joe Mixon that year, too.

– The offensive line is still a need even after going big in free agency, but the secondary could use the most help. A corner would be good, a playmaking safety would be better, and the most parts thrown at the concern, the better. They have three of the top 95 picks – the first rounder is the 31st – to do it.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Cincinnati? Who’ll be the likely best defensive back available? Baylor S Jalen Pitre would be a shot, and it would be great if Washington CB Kyler Gordon or Clemson CB Andrew Booth would slide on down.

The problem is that if offensive lineman is a must, the 63 might not be the right spot for the interior. Memphis OG Dylan Parham and UCLA’s Sean Rhyan would be okay, but both would be a stretch.

Cincinnati Bengals Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (31)

2 (63)

3 (95)

4 (136)

5 (174)

6 (209)

7 (226) (from Giants)

7 (252)

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Draft Picks

1 (5) WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

2 (46) OT/OG Jackson Carman, Clemson

3 (69) EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

4 (111) DE Cameron Sample, Tulane

4 (122) DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU

4 (139) OT D’Ante Smith, East Carolina

5 (149) PK Evan McPherson, Florida

6 (190) C Trey Hill, Georgia

6 (202) RB Chris Evans, MIchigan

7 (235) DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State

Cincinnati Bengals Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Cincinnati Bengals Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

