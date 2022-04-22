NFL Draft 2022: Carolina Panthers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Carolina Panthers draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Carolina Panthers Draft Analysis

Carolina's 2022 draft slots, last year's picks

Carolina Panthers Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– The 6. That’s it. That’s the draft. That’s everything for a Panther franchise that desperately needs a jumpstart under Matt Rhule. There isn’t a pick until the fourth round – 137th overall – after the 6, so if this isn’t a home run, the draft will probably be a waste of time.

– It’s okay, though. The Panthers went massive in free agency for defensive backs – they’re not going to take Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. at the 6 – worked on the kicking game, and kept WR DJ Moore around.

– They need an offensive tackle, and help for the defensive line would nice, but there might be a revolt if the Panthers don’t go with a quarterback. If not, it means the Sam Darnold era keeps on going – there was a vote of confidence from new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo – but …

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Carolina? The quarterbacks in this draft aren’t worth the No. 6 pick. That won’t stop the Panthers from taking Liberty’s Malik Willis or Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, but don’t be totally stunned if they go for the best player available – like if Alabama OT Evan Neal is still around – or trade down a bit

Carolina Panthers Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (6)

4 (137) (from Rams through Texans)

5 (144) (from Jaguars)

5 (149)

6 (199) (from Raiders)

7 (242) (from Patriots through Dolphins)

Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft Picks

1 (8) CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

2 (59) WR Terrace Marshall, LSU

3 (70) OT Brady Christensen, BYU

3 (83) TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

4 (126) RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

5 (158) DT Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

5 (166) CB Keith Taylor, Washington

6 (193) OG Deonte Brown, Alabama

6 (204) WR Shi Smith, South Carolina

6 (222) LS Thomas Fletcher, Alabama

7 (232) DT Phil Hoskins, Kentucky

Carolina Panthers Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Carolina Panthers Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

