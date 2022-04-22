NFL Draft 2022: Buffalo Bills Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Buffalo Bills draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Buffalo Bills Draft Analysis

Buffalo Bills Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– Buffalo is in one of the nicest positions in the draft for one key reason. It doesn’t desperately need anything other than a few upgrades. The talent is there, the depth was helped out across the board through free agency – especially on the defensive line – and landing Von Miller gives the team that extra pass rusher that was one of the areas that needed a slight boost.

– It all means the Bills can take the best player available at the 25, and that’s a good place to be in a sneaky-deep draft. They have three of the top 89 picks, and they can bulk up with options with the last five late picks to see if they can find someone who sticks.

– Buffalo was solid drafting from 2017 to 2019, the 2020 draft wasn’t anything great – there wasn’t a first rounder – and last year’s draft was solid for the lines.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Buffalo? Now they need a better running back, a good wide receiver would help, and corner might be the one area to target.

The running back can be there at the 57 – Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker and Iowa State’s Breece Hall could be there, and James Cook, Isaiah Spiller, and others should be around at the 89 – and a good cornerback will be there at the 25.

Clemson’s Andrew Booth should be around, and Washington’s Kyler Gordon and Florida’s Kaiir Elam will both be around.

Buffalo Bills Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (25)

2 (57)

3 (89)

4 (130)

5 (168)

6 (185) (from Panthers)

6 (203)

7 (231) (from Falcons)

Buffalo Bills 2021 Draft Picks

1 (30) EDGE Greg Rousseau, Miami

2 (61) DE Carlos Basham, Wake Forest

3 (93) OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

5 (161) OT Tommy Doyle, Miami University

6 (203) WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston

6 (212) S Damar Hamlin, Pitt

6 (213) CB Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin

7 (236) OG Jack Anderson, Texas Tech

Buffalo Bills Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Buffalo Bills Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

