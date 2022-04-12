NFL Draft 2022: Boise State's Khalil Shakir could tempt 49ers on Day 3

Boise State's Shakir could be 'Deebo-like' draft option for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel, three years removed from going through the draft process, was one of the most-talked about players last month in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Samuel’s ability to line up in most eligible positions in the 49ers' offensive formation is something several players highlighted as a comparison for how they expect to make immediate contributions to their future NFL teams.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a likely first-round draft pick, singled out what Samuel showcased last season in a multi-faceted position he described as "wide back."

"I've watched a lot of Deebo Samuel,” Burks said. "The way that he plays running back, plays inside, plays outside, multi-player, person, athlete. So I try to mimic my game after him."

Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson told NBC Sports Bay Area that, like Samuel, he flips into a running back mindset when he gets his hands on the football. Robinson is viewed as a potential Day 2 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If the 49ers — or any team for that matter — is looking for a potential Day 3 player with Samuel-like versatility, perhaps Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir best fits the description.

As a senior, Shakir caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns. He also gained 130 yards on 21 rushing attempts. In the course of his four-year college career, he carried 71 times for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

“That’s definitely something I want to be able to do, and it’s tough to do,” Shakir told NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s already tough to know what all three receivers have to do on every single play. And you add the backfield component to it, knowing what the runs are for that game.

“In the NFL, to know all four of those positions is tough to do, and Deebo showed that it is possible to do it. He’s paving the way for this new position of knowing all these things on the field. But what he did, he not only paved the way for it, he’s excelling in it. He’s doing amazing. So watching him play everywhere on the field, is something I hope I can do for a team.”

Shakir lined up primarily out of the slot during his final season at Boise State, and that’s a spot where the 49ers certainly have an opening for a player to step in and contribute. He said he also feels comfortable at the two receiver spots on the outside, as well as lining up in the backfield.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Shakir said he is willing and able to occasionally run the ball between the tackles, too.

“I did it throughout college,” he said. “I know the NFL is a lot different. When you take it to the next level, there are bigger, faster, stronger guys. But it’s something I’ve been doing for the past four years, lining up everywhere. I would definitely love to continue doing that.”

