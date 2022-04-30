NFL Draft 2022: Bears fans react to selection of Velus Jones Jr.

Fans react to Bears finally drafting a wide receiver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears finally got some help for quarterback Justin Fields.

With the Bears' third pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, in the third round, Chicago selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

First, a few things to know about Jones.

He will be a 25-year-old rookie, which means he's also older than Darnell Mooney.

He is FAST. He ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, like Mooney.

So what did fans think?

Velus Jones can fly. Fits with what you want to pair with Justin Fields' strengths as a passer, and I would bet on him being used on returns too. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 30, 2022

There it is the WR we all wanted — Anthony (Tony) Gill (@thetonygill) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones Jr. could be a lot of fun to watch. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) April 30, 2022

Velus Jones? Well, okay then. The #Bears finally get a damn receiver.



Also the best kick returner in this yearâ€™s class. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) April 30, 2022

My opinion of Velus Jones? Not a clue, never heard of the guy before today. SO... I got nuttin. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) April 30, 2022

Will Jones be able to help bolster the offense? That remains to be seen.

Daniel Jeremiah compared him to San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

"Really sturdy and strong and explosive," Samuel said. "Like real, real, real fast. On jet sweeps, you see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go."

He might just be the weapon to open up the Bears' offense.

