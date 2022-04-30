NFL Draft 2022: Bears fans react to selection of Jaquan Brisker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Chicago Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaquan Brisker
    American football player

Bears pick of Jaquan Brisker met with some confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears again picked a defensive player.

After drafting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick, the Bears selected Jaquan Brisker, a safety out of Penn State, with their second.

While Brisker is a talented player and arguable a good pick at a position of need, the Bears have glaring holes on offense fans and pundits were hoping to see new general manager Ryan Poles address.

According to PFF, Brisker spent time lining up in the slot in addition to safety, so he provides some versatility for the defense.

The Bears are slated to pick next at 71 and a slew of needs on offense, but there’s a chance Poles opts to trade down to add more draft capital.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories