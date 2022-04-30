NFL Draft 2022: Bears fans react to selection of Jaquan Brisker

Bears pick of Jaquan Brisker met with some confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears again picked a defensive player.

After drafting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick, the Bears selected Jaquan Brisker, a safety out of Penn State, with their second.

While Brisker is a talented player and arguable a good pick at a position of need, the Bears have glaring holes on offense fans and pundits were hoping to see new general manager Ryan Poles address.

I like Jaquan Brisker, butâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/fm9S7AbfCn — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 30, 2022

The Bears (likely) found two starters in the secondary tonight (which is great)



But my god, give Justin Fields some freaking help. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 30, 2022

Jaquan Brisker is another really good pick but FFS, manâ€¦ This regime is really hanging Justin Fields out to dry right now. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 30, 2022

Iâ€™m a big fan of Jaquan Brisker. Still surprised by the pick. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 30, 2022

Very surprised by Jaquan Brisker choice. The Penn St safety gives the #Bears a likely starter alongside Eddie Jackson and fills need, but two DBs in second round neglects an offense that remains sparse in terms of OL depth and playmakers. Really thought OT or WR made more sense. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) April 30, 2022

I really like Jaquan Brisker.



It would be a good pick if Bears didnâ€™t need so much help on offense. — dave (@runbackdave) April 30, 2022

Jaquan Brisker no doubt fills a need and can probably be penciled in to start opposite Eddie Jackson, but Chicago has major needs remaining up front to protect Justin Fields and at wide receiver and currently has one remaining pick tonight (71) to address either one. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2022

According to PFF, Brisker spent time lining up in the slot in addition to safety, so he provides some versatility for the defense.

The Bears are slated to pick next at 71 and a slew of needs on offense, but there’s a chance Poles opts to trade down to add more draft capital.

