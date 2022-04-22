NFL Draft 2022: Atlanta Falcons Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Atlanta Falcons draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Atlanta Falcons Draft Analysis

Atlanta Falcons Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– There’s a reason why Atlanta is drafting at the 8. The talent level has fallen off because the drafts have been borderline awful. The production from the later picks hasn’t been there, and the early picks have – for the most part – but serviceable more than great.

That’s why the team went off in free agency, loading up at wide receiver with bodies, bringing in a slew of defensive backs, and doing a whole lot for the O line, but the star power is lacking. That goes triple for …

– Quarterback. No, Marcus Mariota isn’t the answer to replace Matt Ryan, but he’s coming in as a cheap enough option to explore the possibilities at QB with the eighth overall pick.

With three of the top 58 picks and six of the top 114, there are chances to get other spots if the Falcons want to go quarterback earlier.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Atlanta? The team desperately needs a No. 1 target with Calvin Ridley out of the mix, and the annual search for a pass rusher continues.

That leaves Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson as a good option, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson right there, and …

Quarterback. It’s been way too quiet a discussion, but again, Mariota is coming in at a backup’s price. Don’t be totally shocked if the Falcons go with Liberty’s Malik Willis – if he’s there – or even Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. If not, a passer – maybe North Carolina’s Sam Howell – should be around at the 43.

Atlanta Falcons Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (8)

2 (43)

2 (58) (from Titans)

3 (74)

3 (82) (from Colts)

4 (114)

5 (151)

6 (190)

6 (213)

Atlanta Falcons 2021 Draft Picks

1 (4) TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

2 (40) S Richie Grant, UCF

3 (68) OT Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan

4 (108) CB Darren Hall, San Diego State

4 (114) C Drew Dalman, Stanford

5 (148) DT Ta’Quon Graham, Texas

5 (182) DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame

5 (183) CB Avery Williams, Boise State

6 (187) WR Frank Darby, Arizona State

Atlanta Falcons Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Atlanta Falcons Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

