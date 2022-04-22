NFL Draft 2022: Arizona Cardinals Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Arizona Cardinals draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach

NFL Draft 2022: Arizona Cardinals Draft Analysis

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

Scroll down for Arizona’s 2022 draft slots, last year’s picks, and best values and biggest reaches

Arizona Cardinals Needs, Pre-Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

– The Cardinals haven’t been all that bad over the last few drafts. They’ve been able to find some contributing parts in the later rounds, the early picks have been – for the most part – okay, and now they need more talent.

Kyler Murray is grouchy, and he’s the only Pro Bowl draft pick since Budda Baker in 2017.

– There hasn’t been enough done through free agency to make a big enough change. The Cardinals still need more on the lines, a cornerback would be a plus, and they have to find more impact wide receivers to go along with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore.

– So who’ll be there in the first round for Arizona? There should be a decent offensive tackle prospect at the 55, and that’s where a receiver could go with Georgia’s George Pickens and/or Alabama’s John Metchie likely options.

At the 23? Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis might slide down this far, and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe will be there. Corners Andrew Booth from Clemson and Kyler Gordon from Washington should be around.

But again, Arizona needs stars. If it goes with value and the Best Player Available route, Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt or Alabama WR Jameson Williams – torn ACL and all – might be the call.

Story continues

Arizona Cardinals Draft Picks: NFL Draft 2022

1 (23)

2 (55)

3 (87)

6 (201)

6 (215

7 (244)

7 (256)

7 (257)

Arizona Cardinals 2021 Draft Picks

1 (16) LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

2 (49) WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

4 (136) CB Marco Wilson, Florida

6 (210) DE Victor Dimukeje, Duke

6 (223) CB Tay Gowan, UCF

7 (243) S James Wiggins, Cincinnati

7 (247) C Michal Menet, Penn State

Arizona Cardinals Draft Analysis: NFL Draft 2022

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

Arizona Cardinals Best Value Pick, Biggest Reach, Late Flier: 2022 NFL Draft

Draft analysis to come on the fly next weekend during the draft.

[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

1

1