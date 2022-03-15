NFL Draft 2022: 49ers updated picks after five comp selections awarded

Updated list of 49ers' draft picks after comp selections awarded originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers landed some more draft capital Tuesday when the NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 49ers were awarded five comp picks which will come in Rounds 3, 6, and 7. Comp picks are given to teams who had coaches hired away or lost players in free agency. The 49ers received third-round picks for losing Robert Saleh to the New York Jets and Mike McDaniel to the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers received two comp picks in the third round (Nos. 102 and 105), two in the sixth (Nos. 220 and 221), and one in the seventh round (No. 262).

The 49ers currently have 10 selections, but one of the third-round picks will go to the Dolphins as part of the 2021 trade for San Francisco to move up to select Trey Lance. Miami will get either pick No. 102 or No. 105, so the 49ers will have nine selections.

Here's a list of the 49ers' draft picks (assuming the Dolphins take No. 102).

-- Round 2, Pick 61

-- Round 3, Pick 93

-- Round 3, Pick 105 (compensatory)

-- Round 4, Pick 134

-- Round 5, Pick 172

-- Round 6, Pick 187 (via Denver Broncos)

-- Round 6, Pick 220 (compensatory)

-- Round 6, Pick 221 (compensatory)

-- Round 7, Pick 262 (compensatory)

While the 2022 draft isn't as loaded at the top as the ones in years past, it does have impressive depth. With four selections in the top 134, the 49ers should be able to add several quality players who can provide somewhat immediate contributions.

Having nine draft picks in total also gives the 49ers the ammunition needed to move around the draft board on Day 2 and Day 3 as they see fit.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast