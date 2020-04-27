True, the NFL 2020 draft just ended. We'll admit not a single down has been played in the upcoming NFL season.

Yes, the college season hasn't commenced either and underclassmen haven't declared for the next draft. Also true, no coaches or general managers have been fired or hired.

So what? It doesn't matter, let's have fun.

Despite those obvious reasons, we've decided to take a swing at next year's crop of relatively unknown players and tell you where they're taking their talents.

NFL Draft 2021: Way too early first-round mock draft results originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago