NFL Draft 2021: Tour Bears' war room for draft weekend

Last year, the NFL Draft was done virtually and team personnel were all working from their homes (or yachts if your Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones).

But in 2021, things are returning to some semblance of normal and teams will be at their facilities for draft night.

"It's awesome to be back in Halas Hall," Bears general manager Ryan Pace said earlier this week. "We will be in our draft room taking advantage of all the technology that we have in there."

Pace noted that 10 people would be in the draft room, social distancing and wearing masks. The scouting and coaching staff will be in Halas Hall as well, just not that room, if needed. And he also noted that the Bears' front office has a combination of people who've been vaccinated and some who haven't.

But what does that draft room look like? Well, the Bears gave a tour.

The focal point of the room is a huge screen that's a digital draft board. It's seven feet tall and 25 feet wide with 75 different LCD monitors.

The digital board is set up in sections. On the far left is draft picks in order, by round and with accompanying team logos. It also has the pick clock coming straight from the NFL to show how much time is left.

Most of the screen is a list of names of players that are still available. When a player is picked, they automatically move over to the left hand side into the pick slot where the player was selected.

Above the "big board" of available players are a series of screens that can show different feeds of whatever they want, presumably of the NFL Draft on location.

The player names are color coded to indicate issues as well, like caution about how the player would fit in schematically or to highlight great character.

We'll miss Matt Nagy's play card wall paper though.

