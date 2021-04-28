NFL Draft 2021: Teddy Bridgewater traded to Broncos; what it means for Eagles

What Teddy Bridgewater trade might mean for Eagles, 1st round originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Broncos on Wednesday acquired Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina in a trade for a sixth-round pick.

So what does this mean for the first-round of the draft on Thursday?

And how will that affect the Eagles?

Well, now the Broncos have Bridgewater and 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock, who will presumably battle it out for the starting gig. But does this mean the Broncos, who sit at pick No. 9, are now definitely out of the QB race in the draft?

Maybe not.

I’m told Teddy Bridgewater is coming to Denver to compete for the starting job. Also this move does not rule out the Broncos taking a QB at #9. It’s still in play. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 28, 2021

According to NFL Network and ESPN, this trade will not completely eliminate the Broncos from the QB market, which would be good news for the Eagles.

Because with the Eagles sitting at No. 12, presumably not going after a quarterback, they should want as many quarterbacks to go before them as possible. That will push more good non-quarterbacks down into the Eagles’ range.

Of course, the fact that the Broncos traded for a quarterback the day before the draft certainly doesn’t look like a good thing for the Eagles. Maybe it doesn’t completely take the Broncos out of the running for a quarterback but it shouldn’t help; and it will take away some of the urgency they might have felt to get a QB in the first round.

It at least seems much less likely that the Broncos will draft a quarterback now.

Another problem is that now the Broncos might be a landing spot for one of those top cornerbacks, perhaps Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn.

Still, the hope for the Eagles should be that five quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance — all go within the first 11 picks. That’s the best-case scenario for the Eagles if they truly aren’t in the market for a QB, as their previous trade down from 6 to 12 suggests.

As a reminder, here’s the draft order for the first 12 picks on Thursday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinatti Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles

