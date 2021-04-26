NFL draft 2021: Seven-round order for all 259 picks

USA TODAY Sports
·7 min read
Here is the round-by-round order for the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled to be held in Cleveland from April 29-May 1.

This draft will occur across downtown Cleveland locations that include FirstEnergy Stadium (home of the Browns), the Great Lakes Science Center and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Commissioner Roger Goodell and a select number of prospects will take the stage, and fans will be allowed to attend.

The first round will be held on Thursday, April 29. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 30. Rounds 4-7 will be held Saturday, May 1.

The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. New York Jets

35. Atlanta Falcons

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

37. Philadelphia Eagles

38. Cincinnati Bengals

39. Carolina Panthers

40. Denver Broncos

41. Detroit Lions

42. New York Giants

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

46. New England Patriots

47. Los Angeles Chargers

48. Las Vegas Raiders

49. Arizona Cardinals

50. Miami Dolphins

51. Washington Football Team

52. Chicago Bears

53. Tennessee Titans

54. Indianapolis Colts

55. Pittsburgh Steelers

56. Seattle Seahawks

57. Los Angeles Rams

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Baltimore Ravens)

59. Cleveland Browns

60. New Orleans Saints

61. Buffalo Bills

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. New York Jets

67. Houston Texans

68. Atlanta Falcons

69. Cincinnati Bengals

70. Philadelphia Eagles

71. Denver Broncos

72. Detroit Lions

73. Carolina Panthers

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)

75. Dallas Cowboys

76. New York Giants

77. Los Angeles Chargers

78. Minnesota Vikings

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Miami Dolphins

82. Washington Football Team

83. Chicago Bears

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)

85. Tennessee Titans

86. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

87. Pittsburgh Steelers

88. Los Angeles Rams

89. Cleveland Browns

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)

92. Green Bay Packers

93. Buffalo Bills

94. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

96. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

97. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

100. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

103. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

104. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

105. New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. New York Jets

108. Atlanta Falcons

109. Houston Texans

110. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

111. Cincinnati Bengals

112. Detroit Lions

113. Carolina Panthers

114. Denver Broncos

115. Dallas Cowboys

116. New York Giants

117. San Francisco 49ers

118. Los Angeles Chargers

119. Minnesota Vikings

120. New England Patriots

121. Las Vegas Raiders

122. New England Patriots (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)

123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

124. Washington Football Team

125. Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago Bears)

126. Tennessee Titans

127. Indianapolis Colts

128. Pittsburgh Steelers

129. Seattle Seahawks

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

131. Baltimore Ravens

132. Cleveland Browns

133. New Orleans Saints

134. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

135. Green Bay Packers

136. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

139. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

140. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)

141. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

142. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

143. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

144. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

Round 5

145. Jacksonville Jaguars

146. New York Jets

147. Houston Texans

148. Atlanta Falcons

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. Philadelphia Eagles

151. Carolina Panthers

152. Denver Broncos

153. Detroit Lions

154. New York Jets (from New York Giants)

155. San Francisco 49ers

156. Miami Dolphins (from Dallas Cowboys through Philadelphia Eagles)

157. Minnesota Vikings

158. Houston Texans (from New England Patriots)

159. Los Angeles Chargers

160. Arizona Cardinals

161. Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas Raiders)

162. Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami Dolphins)

163. Washington Football Team

164. Chicago Bears

165. Indianapolis Colts

166. Tennessee Titans

167. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)

168. Minnesota Vikings (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens)

169. Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams)

170. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns)

171. Baltimore Ravens

172. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)

173. Green Bay Packers

174. Buffalo Bills

175. Kansas City Chiefs

176. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

177. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

178. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

179. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

180. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

181. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

182. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

183. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

184. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

Round 6

185. Los Angeles Chargers (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)

186. New York Jets

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)

189. Philadelphia Eagles

190. Cincinnati Bengals

191. Denver Broncos

192. Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit Lions)

193. Carolina Panthers

194. San Francisco 49ers

195. Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots)

196. New York Giants

197. New England Patriots

198. Los Angeles Chargers

199. Minnesota Vikings

200. Las Vegas Raiders

201. New York Giants (from Arizona Cardinals)

202. Cincinnati Bengals (from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans)

203. Houston Texans (from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins)

204. Chicago Bears

205. Tennessee Titans

206. Indianapolis Colts

207. Kansas City Chiefs (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins)

208. Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins; conditional)

209. Los Angeles Rams

210. Baltimore Ravens

211. Cleveland Browns

212. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

213. Buffalo Bills

214. Green Bay Packers

215. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)

216. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

217. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

218. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

219. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

220. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

221. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

222. Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)

223. Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota Vikings; compensatory selection)

224. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)

225. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)

226. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers; compensatory selection)

227. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

228. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

Round 7

229. New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

230. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)

231. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

232. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins)

233. Houston Texans (from Cincinnati Bengals)

234. Philadelphia Eagles

235. Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks)

236. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)

237. Denver Broncos

238. Dallas Cowboys

239. Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)

240. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers)

241. Los Angeles Chargers

242. New England Patriots

243. Arizona Cardinals

244. Washington Football Team (from Las Vegas Raiders)

245. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami Dolphins)

246. Washington Football Team

247. Arizona Cardinals (from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders)

248. Indianapolis Colts

249. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee Titans)

250. Seattle Seahawks

251. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

252. Los Angeles Rams

253. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns)

254. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore Ravens)

255. New Orleans Saints

256. Green Bay Packers

257. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)

258. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City Chiefs)

259. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft order 2021: Full list of picks for all seven rounds

