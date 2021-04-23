NFL Draft 2021: Mike Golic to announce Eagles’ Day 2 pick

Former Eagles DL to announce Birds’ Day 2 draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL will continue the tradition of having current players and legends announce picks for each of the 32 franchises on day two of the draft. This year in Cleveland the Eagles tabbed a man who’s become extremely comfortable behind a microphone, Mike Golic.

Golic played on a star-studded defensive line in Philadelphia with Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown. He parlayed his 8-year NFL career into a wildly successful career as a broadcaster and radio host. We’ll see if he plays it straight or decides to take some shots at rival teams.

Who can forget David Akers trashing the Cowboys on their turf back in 2018, only to announce that Dallas Goedert was the Eagles pick? What Akers said then remains true: the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl, these draft picks weren’t even born yet.

Newly-minted Cowboys Hall of Famer Drew Pearson will reprise his role announcing selections for Dallas. Eagles fans surely remember nearly drowning him out on the Art Museum steps back in 2017.

Other notable names making picks include South Jersey’s own Franco Harris, who will go behind enemy lines for the Steelers. With a very limited number of fans on hand he’ll be spared the wrath of the full Dawg Pound.

Jimmie Giles will represent the Buccaneers. Giles finished his career with the Eagles and was on the other end of one of the most electric plays in team history, catching a touchdown pass from Randall Cunningham in 1988 on Monday Night Football against the Giants.

The draft starts with round one on Thursday. The legends will take the stage for the second and third round on Friday April 30.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube