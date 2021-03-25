NFL Draft 2021: Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh dazzle at Penn State pro day

Penn State duo of Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh wows at pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Penn State hasn’t had multiple first-round NFL draft picks since 2003. That will likely change this year.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and edge rusher Jayson Oweh put on a show at today’s pro day in State College.

Parsons, who is slated to be selected as high as the top five, wowed scouts as he clocked an official 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at 246 pounds. Going back 10 years, the only player listed as a linebacker to run a faster 40 time was now-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin in 2018. He ran a 4.38.

Not to be outdone, Oweh – listed at 6-5, 257 pounds – came out and dazzled, running an official 4.36.

For comparison, Giants RB Saquon Barkley ran a 4.40 at the 2018 NFL Combine.

Oweh continued to impress in other events with a 39.5-inch vertical, 21 reps on the bench press, and an 11-foot-2 broad jump.

Now, he was already expected to be taken in the first round, but Oweh’s performance today – in front of Giants head coach Joe Judge and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, among others – certainly opened a lot of eyes.

While these measurables don’t always translate to on-the-field prowess, for perspective, here’s a look at Oweh’s numbers from today, compared with those of Broncos All-Pro OLB Von Miller from his combine 10 years ago:

While Oweh’s athletic numbers are off the charts, the main word that keeps popping up when reading scouting reports is raw. He played just 24 games in three seasons at Penn State, and could stand to fill out a bit more. He projects as a 3-4 outside 'backer, and it remains to be seen if he can be as productive at the next level out of a 3-point stance.

Back to Parsons, he opted out of playing the 2020 season, citing the potential health risk to his young son. So this is the first time most of these scouts have seen him up-close and in person since 2019. He’s projected to be a productive starter for whichever team drafts him.

Where Parsons goes in the draft will be dictated by which team cites a linebacker as a priority, and he could be the first non-QB off the board.