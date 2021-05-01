NFL Draft 2021: Eagles undrafted free agent tracker

Eagles undrafted rookie free agent tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2021 NFL Draft is finished but the work isn't.

The Eagles drafted nine players over the three-day event but will now work to add undrafted free agents who did not hear their names selected. The Eagles had 70 players on their roster before the draft, which means they have 11 vacant roster spots.

We'll track all the UDFA additions here:

Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia/Wake Forest (NFL Network): The 6-3, 234-pound quarterback began his college career at Wake Forest before going to Georgia. But he opted out in 2020 and never actually played for the Bulldogs. In 2019, he started 12 games for Wake Forest, completed just under 61% of his passes for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He presumably has a chance to make the Eagles’ roster as the third QB behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. The Eagles did not draft a developmental QB.

Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida (NFL Draft Diamonds): At 6-4, 240, Grimes is great at using his frame to make contested catches. In 2020, he had 38 catches for 589 yards and 9 touchdowns. Grimes began his college career at Florida but got on the field at Florida. There’s an obvious connection with the Eagles. New QBs coach Brian Johnson came from Florida, where he was the OC in 2020.

Jhamon Ausbon, WR, Texas A&M (NFL Network): At 6-2, 217 pounds, Ausbon is obviously a bigger-bodied receiver. He opted out in 2020 but in 2019 started all 13 games for the Aggies, catching 66 passes for 872 yards and 5 touchdowns.

