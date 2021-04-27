NFL Draft 2021: What an Eagles’ trade up might cost

What would it cost for Eagles to trade back into top 10? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles traded out of the top 10 in the 2021 NFL Draft last month. But would it be beneficial for them to trade back in?

The trade with the Dolphins dropped them from selecting No. 6 to No. 12 Thursday night, and in return, they added Miami’s fourth-round selection, and their first-round pick in 2022, giving them the real possibility of three 1st-round picks next year.

Miami made its trade with the Eagles after trading their No. 3 overall pick to the 49ers for pick No. 12, plus first-rounders in 2022 and 2023.

Moving back up would give the Eagles a much better chance at getting their choice of wide receiver or cornerback, whichever direction they decide. It would also give them the opportunity to draft ahead of the Cowboys (10th) and Giants (11th). The question is, what would it cost them to reverse field after trading down?

Looking through recent history, there have been a few more instances where teams have traded into the top-10. Let’s take a look at four of them, and what it cost those teams to move up:

2017: Chiefs and Bills

• KC gets pick No. 10 (Patrick Mahomes)

• BUF gets pick No. 27 (Tre’Davious White), pick No. 91 (traded), 2018 pick No. 22 (traded)

The Chiefs got arguably the most dangerous QB in the game today, and it cost them two first-round picks and a third-round pick. That’s a deal anyone would have made in hindsight, but on draft day, many questioned the pick, as the Chiefs had Alex Smith as their starter at that point.

2018: Bills and Buccaneers

• BUF gets pick No. 7 (Josh Allen), pick No. 255 (Austin Proehl)

• TB gets pick No. 12 (Vita Vea), pick No. 53 (MJ Stewart), pick No. 56 (traded)

The Bills’ move up five spots to get their franchise QB cost them two second-round picks. I feel like Buffalo overpaid to move up just five spots. I doubt the Eagles would have to shell out that much draft capital for a similar move.

Story continues

2018: Cardinals and Raiders

• ARI gets pick No. 10 (Josh Rosen)

• LV gets pick No. 15 (Kolton Miller), pick No. 79 (traded for Martavis Bryant), pick No. 152 (traded)

The Cardinals move up five spots here for a 3 and a 5. This definitely seems doable for the Eagles, especially considering they have an extra third-rounder this year.

2019: Steelers and Broncos

• Steelers get pick No. 10 (Devin Bush)

• Broncos get pick No. 20 (Noah Fant), pick No. 52 (traded), 2020 pick No. 83 (Lloyd Cushenberry)

Pittsburgh moves up 10 spots, for a 2 and a 3. Denver packaged Pittsburgh’s pick at No. 52 to move up in the 2nd round to draft Drew Lock.

So of the four most recent draft-day trades involving teams moving into the top-10, just one required the team moving up to include another first-round pick in exchange. If Howie Roseman can scoot up a few spots without parting with a future 1st in the process, consider it a win.

Of course, the ability to trade up in the draft requires another team above you willing to trade down. And you know Howie can work those phones like nobody else. Interesting to think about as we count down to Thursday night.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube