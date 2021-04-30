NFL draft 2021: Eagles players react to DeVonta Smith selection

Eagles players are fired up after DeVonta Smith pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' decision to trade up and pick Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith at No. 10 was an electric moment on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, one we'll remember for a long time.

Going up and getting your guy is one of the coolest and most exciting things you can do in the Draft, and Eagles fans subsequently lost it as they landed the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Smith.

And fans weren't the only ones who seemed thrilled by the pick on Thursday night.

Eagles players took to social media after the pick to welcome Smith to Philadelphia, and everyone seems extremely fired up right now:

Run It Back Thennnn My Boy! You Deserve It All Brotha , Congrats !! Let’s Get To It ‼️@DeVontaSmith_6 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 30, 2021

Welcome to the city of brotherly love @DeVontaSmith_6 💪🏿💪🏿 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) April 30, 2021

Welcome my guy @DeVontaSmith_6 it go time... me an u everyday✊🏽💯 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 30, 2021

Even former Eagles wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith was a fan:

The last time the @Eagles drafted an “undersized” wide receiver it worked out well pic.twitter.com/lSaiqON2j0 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 30, 2021

It's hard not to be excited when your team drafts a player who caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior year of college and won both the Heisman and the National Championship.

Smith is immediately the most exciting wide receiver on the Eagles' roster, and he makes their offense dynamic and explosive in a way it simply didn't have the talent to be last season.

It was a very big night for the Eagles' future, and Smith's new teammates seem to agree.