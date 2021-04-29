NFL Draft 2021: Eagles’ pick at 12? Final mock draft roundup

Who are the favorites in final Eagles mock draft roundup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s finally draft day and there are a few names that keep coming up for the Eagles.

A quick look at Points Bet, shows these odds for the Eagles’ first-round pick tonight:

Jaycee Horn: +250

DeVonta Smith: +325

Patrick Surtain II: +350

Jaylen Waddle: +450

It should come as no surprise that those are the names we see in this final Eagles mock draft roundup. Now, there’s a report the Eagles have been working the phones this week so perhaps they won’t even be picking at No. 12 tonight.

But if they do, these four players have clearly become the favorites. Here’s how I’d personally rank them: 1. Surtain, 2. Waddle, 3. Horn, 4. Smith. But any of the four would be a solid pick for the Birds.

Let’s get to the roundup:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

What they said: Ideally, you don't pick a wide receiver in the first round in consecutive years, but Smith is too good to pass up at No. 12. He gives the Eagles the true No. 1 WR they're lacking.

My take: In his previous mock, Jeremiah had the Eagles taking Surtain, but he now has Surtain at 8 to the Panthers. In this scenario, the top two corners are off the board, leaving the Eagles with a tough decision between Smith and Waddle, the two receivers from Alabama. In this mock, they take Smith. I’d opt for Waddle, but not a bad pick.

Todd McShay, ESPN: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles, who have the most picks in the draft (11), land the Heisman winner and a dynamic route runner here to address their WR need. They are currently relying on Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham, but Smith will give Jalen Hurts an explosive difference-maker. And remember, Hurts and Smith hooked up for 12 catches back in 2017-18 when Hurts was at Alabama.

My take: With Waddle and Surtain off the board, McShay gives the Eagles Smith as Horn goes later. That would be an OK decision, giving the Eagles a very good player.

Story continues

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

What they said: Philadelphia can get an instant starter for a secondary that really struggled last season. If Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith make it to No. 12, they could be tough to pass up.

My take: In Kiper’s mock, the Eagles are left with just one of those four options. The two Bama receivers and Surtain are off the board, so the Eagles take Horn. It seems likely that one of these four players will still be available at No. 12. There’s a slight chance one isn’t but based on all the scenarios, there’s a better chance one will be there.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

What they said: If Lance or Fields were to be available here, it might get interesting. Instead, the Eagles grab a big, talented corner to address their coverage woes.

My take: I’ll note that Zierlein nailed the Jalen Reagor pick for the Eagles last year. This time, he has them taking Horn over DeVonta Smith, who falls to No. 15 to the Lions, who he had trading out of 7. This is what I would do if the board fell this way.

Albert Breer, SI.com: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

What they said: The Eagles have sniffed around on moving up, in front of Dallas, for a corner—so I think this would be a really nice scenario for GM Howie Roseman, and a gift to new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whose roots in Mike Zimmer’s aggressive scheme could come back to life with a top bookend for Darius Slay.

My take: Breer has the Giants taking Kwity Paye just before the Eagles, which would probably be fine with most Eagles fans. Again, the Eagles choose Horn over Smith, who ends up at No. 16.

Connor Orr, SI.com: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

What they said: Wouldn’t this have been the perfect place for Washington to come down and take the sliding Trey Lance? Alas, Howie Roseman is not going to hand his divisional opponent a potential steal—an idyllic situation where Ryan Fitzpatrick can groom a player with myriad tools at Philadelphia’s expense. Instead, they’ll stand pat and hunt for a receiver in the second round (plenty will still be available). Again, I’ve heard their 100% dream scenario is taking either Waddle or Smith here at No. 12 and a cornerback slipping in the second round.

My take: Smith, Surtain and Waddle are all gone by the time the Eagles are on the clock. That might make the decision much easier.

Charley Casserley, NFL.com: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

What they said: The Eagles fill a longtime need by nabbing a top CB prospect. They can add a receiving weapon on Day 2 or 3.

My take: In this mock, Waddle ends up lasting until pick 16. I can’t see that happening and in this scenario, I think the Eagles would be wise to take him at 12.

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

What they said: Of course the Eagles would also like a top WR, but CB Darius Slay needs a counterpart on the other side, and Surtain is terrific.

My take: Waddle and Horn are gone and the Cowboys take Rashawn Slater. If this happens, the Eagles should turn in the card and land the best corner in the draft. Howie should run a 4.40 to hand the card in.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

What they said: Surtain is a high-floor prospect who'll help bring more respectability to the Philadelphia secondary.

My take: The Cowboys take Horn at 10, leaving Surtain for the Eagles. Turn the card in.

Mike Renner, PFF: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

What they said: Passing on DeVonta Smith may sting a bit, but Surtain is no slouch as a consolation prize. He’s been starting since his true freshman year at Alabama and was the highest-graded cornerback in coverage this past season.

My take: In this one, the Cardinals trade up with the Cowboys to take Rashawn Slater, which allows Surtain to fall. Take him.

John Clayton, Washington Post: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

What they said: They could draft a cornerback here, possibly South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, but Waddle dropping to them at this spot would be a gift. He is a player they might have drafted with the sixth pick, before their trade with Miami that netted them a 2022 first-round pick.

My take: Waddle hasn’t been as popular a name for the Eagles in these mocks but I think they’d really like him and his explosiveness. If they liked that about Jalen Reagor last year, Waddle offers that and more. In this mock, Smith goes before Waddle and the Giants go with Micah Parsons, so Waddle is available at 12. Many think it’s not likely Waddle makes it past the Giants at 11, but if he does, it would be a fine pick for the Eagles.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube